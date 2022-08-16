INHERENT GROUP, LP recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 25 stocks valued at a total of $578.00Mil. The top holdings were OEC(7.35%), COOP(4.86%), and XP(2.05%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were INHERENT GROUP, LP’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 308,175-share investment in NYSE:NEP. Previously, the stock had a 5.43% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $71.93 during the quarter.

On 08/16/2022, NextEra Energy Partners LP traded for a price of $85.02 per share and a market cap of $7.13Bil. The stock has returned 10.09% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, NextEra Energy Partners LP has a price-earnings ratio of 19.24, a price-book ratio of 2.23, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.43 and a price-sales ratio of 6.14.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.10, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru sold out of their 385,074-share investment in NAS:EYE. Previously, the stock had a 3.54% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $33.12 during the quarter.

On 08/16/2022, National Vision Holdings Inc traded for a price of $35.62 per share and a market cap of $2.81Bil. The stock has returned -34.01% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, National Vision Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 27.82, a price-book ratio of 3.07, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.81, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.90 and a price-sales ratio of 1.63.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.87, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru sold out of their 34,800-share investment in NYSE:HUM. Previously, the stock had a 3.2% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $444.79 during the quarter.

On 08/16/2022, Humana Inc traded for a price of $498.61 per share and a market cap of $63.10Bil. The stock has returned 22.11% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Humana Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 20.33, a price-book ratio of 4.06, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.22, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.01 and a price-sales ratio of 0.72.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.98, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

INHERENT GROUP, LP reduced their investment in NYSE:UNVR by 465,000 shares. The trade had a 3.16% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $29.48.

On 08/16/2022, Univar Solutions Inc traded for a price of $27 per share and a market cap of $4.50Bil. The stock has returned 13.64% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Univar Solutions Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 7.90, a price-book ratio of 1.75, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.30, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.35 and a price-sales ratio of 0.41.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.01, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

INHERENT GROUP, LP reduced their investment in NYSE:QS by 651,799 shares. The trade had a 2.75% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $13.46.

On 08/16/2022, QuantumScape Corp traded for a price of $13.18 per share and a market cap of $5.70Bil. The stock has returned -39.37% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, QuantumScape Corp has a price-book ratio of 3.88 and a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -21.42.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

