Kinaxis® Inc. (TSX: KXS), the authority in driving agility for fast, confident+decision-making in an unpredictable world, announced today that it has acquired MPO, a European headquartered company that offers a unified global cloud-based SaaS platform for multi party orchestration of orders, inventory and transport. In a deal that closed on August 15, 2022, Kinaxis acquired all the shares of MPO for approximately $45 million, consisting of approximately 75 percent cash and 25 percent equity consideration. The exact amount of equity consideration will depend on the level of attainment of certain revenue and execution goals over the near term.

“Today’s more complex supply chain networks and higher customer expectations have shown the importance of outside-in thinking and improving the control of material in motion to accelerate and improve decision making. This acquisition will seamlessly activate supply chain concurrency from planning through last-mile execution,” said John Sicard, Kinaxis CEO. “We welcome the MPO team and their customers to the Kinaxis community. Uniting these two innovative platforms delivers end-to-end supply chain concurrency, visibility and knowledge across customers, suppliers, and the entire multi-enterprise business network.”

The combination of Kinaxis Rapid Response® planning and MPO’s Multi Party Orchestration execution will uniquely deliver a complete real-time picture of every order across the lifecycle – from planned commitment through ultimate delivery. Instead of treating these areas as separated teams, planners will be able to react to disruptions in transportation and dynamically respond, and logistics teams will be able to incorporate the strategic impacts of their execution activities. This full digitization will unlock supply chain agility and resiliency to improve the end-to-end customer experience, sustainability and financial outcomes for manufacturers and brand owners as well as logistics service providers.

“MPO is to supply chain execution what Kinaxis is to supply chain planning – revolutionizing the space by concurrently combining control and visibility of supply chain execution steps across business networks, into a unified cloud platform with one codebase, single user-interface and real-time optimization in a way no other vendor in the market does,” said Martin Verwijmeren CEO, who co-founded MPO with Paul van Dongen, CTO.

MPO will continue to operate as a standalone company. Sampford Advisors acted as exclusive financial advisors to Kinaxis for this acquisition. Finch Corporate Strategy Services acted as exclusive advisors to MPO.

About Kinaxis Inc.

Everyday volatility and uncertainty demand quick action. Kinaxis® delivers the agility to make fast, confident decisions across integrated business planning and the digital supply chain. People can plan better, live better and change the world. Trusted by innovative brands, we combine human intelligence with AI and concurrent planning to help companies plan for any future, monitor risks and opportunities and respond at the pace of change. Powered by an extensible, cloud-based platform, Kinaxis delivers industry-proven applications so everyone can know sooner, act faster and remove waste. For more Kinaxis news, visit Kinaxis.com or follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter.

About MPO

MPO offers the world’s only natively unified cloud platform for Multi Party Orchestration. The platform complements existing enterprise systems with visibility and control, and optimizes order, inventory, and transportation across dynamic, multi-party networks. MPO helps diverse brand owners and logistics service providers embrace the increasing complexity of their global, regional, and domestic supply chains to become more flexible, agile, efficient, reliable, compliant, and sustainable to their customers. For information, please contact [email protected] or visit www.mpo.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements include statements as to Kinaxis' growth opportunities and the potential benefits of, and demand for, Kinaxis’ products and services. These statements are subject to certain assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including our view of the relative position of Kinaxis' products and services compared to competitive offerings in the industry. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements. Kinaxis' actual results, performance, achievements and developments may differ materially from the results, performance, achievements or developments expressed or implied by such statements. Risk factors that may cause the actual results, performance, achievements or developments of Kinaxis to differ materially from the results, performance, achievements or developments expressed or implied by such statements can be found in the public documents filed by Kinaxis with Canadian securities regulatory authorities. Kinaxis assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by law.

