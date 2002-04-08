COLMAR, Pa., Aug. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dorman Products, Inc. ( DORM, Financial) is announcing the launch of a new digital and print publication, the New Solutions Catalog, which is designed to help auto part counter representatives and repair shop service writers be more aware of Dorman’s latest aftermarket-first products and growing category breadth.



Dorman releases hundreds of new products every month, so it can be difficult for even the most tuned-in aftermarket professionals to keep track of them all. The New Solutions Catalog will help highlight the array of innovation that Dorman’s released over the past year, including expanding leadership positions in replacement part categories like turbocharger accessories, 4WD components, advanced electronics, lighting, suspension, and many more. That way, the next time a customer calls or comes in, stores and shops will already have the right aftermarket solution in mind.

“We think every counterperson and service writer in North America would benefit from spending a few minutes to page through this new publication and learn about all the parts and components they no longer need to source from a dealership,” said Jeff Darby, Dorman’s Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing. “By having a better understanding of how Dorman is growing the automotive aftermarket, we hope all our valued partners are better able to serve their customers by knowing they have the freedom to choose reliable aftermarket solutions.”

The New Solutions Catalog is now available to browse online, with interactive links and embedded videos throughout. Print copies are being distributed now across North America by Dorman’s field teams and through select channel partners.

Contacts

Marketing: Steve Gisondi, Vice President of Marketing

[email protected]

Investor Relations: David Hession, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

[email protected]

About Dorman Products

Dorman gives repair professionals and vehicle owners greater freedom to fix cars and trucks. For over 100 years, we have been driving new solutions for the automotive aftermarket, releasing tens of thousands of replacement products engineered to save time and money, and increase convenience and reliability.

Founded and headquartered in the United States, we are a pioneering global organization offering an always-evolving catalog of parts, covering both light duty and heavy-duty vehicles, from chassis to body, from underhood to undercar, and from hardware to complex electronics. See our full offering and learn more at DormanProducts.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations that involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors (many of which are outside of our control) which may cause actual events to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. For additional information concerning factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the information contained in this press release, please see Dorman’s prior press releases and filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including Dorman’s most recent annual report on Form 10-K and its subsequent SEC filings. Dorman is under no obligation to (and expressly disclaims any such obligation to) update any of the information in this press release if any forward-looking statement later turns out to be inaccurate whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.