Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) today announced the launch of the GigaPro™ u6he, expanding the world's most comprehensive portfolio of carrier-class Wi-Fi 6E systems for the Calix Revenue EDGE™ platform. A temperature-hardened outdoor Wi-Fi 6E system, the GigaPro u6he is the latest addition to the growing family of 6E-enabled indoor and outdoor systems from Calix. These include the GigaSpire BLAST® u6e and the GigaSpire BLAST u6me. Because all Calix systems are integrated with Revenue EDGE, broadband service providers (BSPs) have unrivaled flexibility to mix and match systems, while cutting deployment time to just weeks and reducing back-office and integration complexity. With this unrivaled portfolio, BSPs of any size can be first to market with blazing-fast Wi-Fi 6E connectivity and more than twice the coverage area of traditional Wi-Fi systems. This enables BSPs to address a wide range of use cases—such as farms, restaurant patios, and backyards—and deliver speeds that support the way subscribers live, work, and play. At the same time, the GigaPro u6he sets the stage for BSPs to expand into lucrative new markets and deliver managed Wi-Fi and services to small businesses and communities. The portfolio of 6E-enabled systems also allows BSPs to secure their status as market leaders by delivering additional value-added, managed services available with the Revenue EDGE. Calix launched the newest of these services (Bark social media monitoring and Servify device protection) last week. Calix-partnered BSPs can leverage the power of the Revenue EDGE platform to win against even the biggest consumer-direct competitors while growing value for their communities for generations to come.

The expanded, carrier-class Wi-Fi 6E portfolio enables broadband service providers to:

Build brand value by being first to market with outdoor Wi-Fi 6E technology—keeping subscribers out of big box stores for the latest innovation. By leveraging the Revenue EDGE platform, BSPs can deploy the GigaPro u6he to deliver outdoor speed and range unrivaled by any consumer-direct retailer. Just as important, BSPs deliver their unmatched outdoor service on a system that they—not a consumer giant—own. The power of the platform also enables them to stand behind their service with exceptional customer support that further grows subscriber loyalty.

The GigaPro u6he system creates a community Wi-Fi 6E mesh network that lets BSPs grow exceptional value by delivering what others won’t to their non-residential customers. The system enables businesses and community organizations to offer outdoor Wi-Fi 6E services that they scale up and down as needed and even create private networks for public safety departments. Continuously excite subscribers with managed services, including parental controls, home network security, and more. Calix offers a rapidly growing ecosystem of subscriber-facing managed services in the Revenue EDGE so BSPs can delight their subscribers. Because the GigaPro u6he integrates seamlessly with Revenue EDGE, BSPs can easily mix and match systems and deploy them in mere weeks, with minimal integration complexity. Once these systems are in place, BSPs can then deliver premium value-added services to subscribers at home and on the go. Calix regularly adds new managed services for the Revenue EDGE platform so BSPs can quickly go to market and deliver differentiated value to subscribers. Last week alone, Calix launched its sixth and seventh managed services: Bark and Servify.

“Wi-Fi 6E is strategic for us as it becomes more important for our customers,” said Ken Johnson, chief executive officer of WWest Communications, which serves remote communities in southwestern Washington state. “We’re currently deploying 10-gigabit capability to the home. As the Internet of Things ramps up and our subscribers upgrade to 6 GHz-compatible devices, they’re going to want the latest and greatest technology. Having access to a full portfolio of Calix Wi-Fi 6E systems in the Revenue EDGE platform is going to be key for us as we look to deploy multi-gigabit speeds supported by value-added services, and expand into new markets.”

Calix+Professional+Services enables BSPs to take full advantage of the growing family of GigaPro u6he and GigaSpire BLAST systems. Specifically, Calix+Deployment+Enablement+Services enables BSPs to drive consistent, repeatable, and high-quality execution of premises and access installations. The EDGE+Enablement+Workshop provides hands-on technical and platform training that accelerates team readiness to deploy and support the new solutions faster and with confidence.

“With this portfolio of Wi-Fi 6E-enabled systems, even the smallest BSP becomes unstoppable against any market competitor,” said Michael Weening, president and chief operating officer of Calix. “Not only can they deliver the great experiences subscribers want and need today—blazing-fast Wi-Fi along with managed services—they also keep subscribers out of big box stores for the latest innovation. Service providers that embrace the GigaPro u6he can now deliver Wi-Fi anywhere it’s needed—subscribers can enjoy connectivity by the pool, barn, or back patio. At the same time, the BSP can grow its business by expanding into new markets. And the power of the Revenue EDGE platform means even the smallest BSPs can deploy the GigaPro u6he system without any rip-and-replace hassles, while shrinking integration time to days or weeks instead of months. By offering the world’s only portfolio of 6E systems, Calix enables BSPs to become the provider of choice throughout their communities. When BSPs partner with Calix, they get everything they need to simplify their business, excite subscribers, be the undisputed leader in their market.”

Discover how the GigaPro u6he and GigaSpire BLAST systems, part of the world’s most+comprehensive+Wi-Fi+6E+portfolio, deliver the ultimate Wi-Fi experience to subscribers at home and away.

About Calix

Calix%2C+Inc. (NYSE: CALX)—Calix cloud and software platforms enable service providers of all types and sizes to innovate and transform. Our customers utilize the real-time data and insights from Calix platforms to simplify their businesses and deliver experiences that excite their subscribers. The resulting growth in subscriber acquisition, loyalty, and revenue create more value for their businesses and communities. This is the Calix mission: to enable broadband service providers of all sizes to simplify, excite, and grow.

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based upon management's current expectations and are inherently uncertain. Forward-looking statements are based upon information available to us as of the date of this release, and we assume no obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking statement to reflect any event or circumstance after the date of this release, except as required by law. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from current expectations based on risks and uncertainties affecting Calix’s business. The reader is cautioned not to rely on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Additional information on potential factors that could affect Calix's results and other risks and uncertainties are detailed in its quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC and available at www.sec.gov.

