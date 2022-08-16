PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSE: KLR) (NYSE American: KLR WS) ("Kaleyra" or the "Company"), a rapidly growing omnichannel business communications platform, has announced a new partnership with Truecaller, an industry-leading caller ID service provider, to further establish trusted and safe business communication services through Truecaller's proprietary Verified Business Caller ID solution.

With Verified Business Caller ID, Truecaller will provide Kaleyra clients in India with various services that further ensure safety and security in their messaging efforts. First, companies that have completed their business verification with Truecaller will display a 'Verified' badge and tick during communications, showcasing legitimacy and brand integrity. Also, when verified companies attempt to reach their customers, they can provide context before calls through the 'Business Call Reason' feature, enhancing brand trust and streamlining communication.

"The need for authenticity in business communications is more important now than ever," said Truecaller Global Head, GTM Priyam Bose. "Consumers today are flooded with endless calls from unknown numbers and unsolicited salespeople. For legitimate businesses, this leads to missed opportunities and confused customers. With Truecaller Verified Business Caller ID, we aim to bring trust, safety, and context to business communication. We are committed to collaborating closely with Kaleyra in India to provide trusted communications between clients and end-users."

"We are excited to partner with Truecaller to increase consumer trust in business communications at a time that it is urgently needed," said Kaleyra SVP Marketing and Strategic Alliances Zephrin Lasker. "We look forward to building on our existing suite of voice services and further harnessing the support and efficiency that our clients and end users expect of us as the trusted CPaaS."

About Truecaller

We enable safe and relevant conversations between people and make it efficient for businesses to connect with consumers. Fraud and unwanted communication are endemic to digital economies, especially in emerging markets. We are on a mission to build trust in communication. Truecaller is an essential part of everyday communication for over 300 million active users, with half a billion downloads since launch and 30 billion unwanted calls identified and blocked. Headquartered in Stockholm, since 2009, we are a co-founder-led, entrepreneurial company, with a highly experienced management team.

About Kaleyra

Kaleyra, Inc. is a global group providing mobile communication services to financial institutions, e-commerce players, OTTs, software companies, logistic enablers, healthcare providers, retailers, and other large organizations worldwide.

Kaleyra today has a customer base of 3800+ companies spread around the world. Through its proprietary platform and robust APIs, Kaleyra manages multi-channel integrated communication services, consisting of messaging, rich messaging and instant messaging, video, push notifications, e-mail, voice services, and chatbots.

Kaleyra's technology makes it possible to safely and securely manage billions of messages monthly with over 1600 operator connections in 190+ countries, including all tier-1 US carriers.

