RocketFuel’s Loyalty Program Token Will Enable its customers to Access Additional Products and Services



San Francisco, California, Aug. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RocketFuel Blockchain, Inc. ( RKFL) (“RocketFuel” or the “Company”), a global provider of payment solutions via ACH bank transfers, Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, today announced that it has teamed up with Genius X, an accelerator and launchpad platform built for boosting innovative start-ups and projects on Cardano, to help with the design and launch of a token offering linked to RocketFuel’s upcoming loyalty program, and to assist in investor outreach.

The tokens will allow RocketFuel customers to redeem, unlock and purchase additional services and products like airline upgrades, hotel bookings, concert shows, sports events, etc. Customers can also earn tokens when they make purchases on RocketFuel’s payment ecosystem.

Genius X encourages innovation and empowers Web3 startups to build impactful and scalable companies. They accelerate and scale Web3 projects on Cardano Blockchain through advisory, mentorship, and growth experiences.

The dates of the Seed Rounds, Private Rounds and Token Offering will be released soon, along with the White Paper and Tokenomics design.

“We look forward to working with the Genius X team and leveraging their expertise in rolling out our new token for our loyalty program, which will benefit merchants and shoppers and will unlock various rewards within our platform. This will lead to more transactions and greater adoption of crypto, which will ultimately benefit the entire crypto payment ecosystem and the people who support it,” said Peter Jensen, CEO of RocketFuel. “In addition, the funds acquired during the token distribution will be used to further fuel the rapid expansion of RocketFuel’s market share, product development, and marketing efforts.”

"Genius X is proud to onboard RocketFuel into the accelerator program. RocketFuel is already an established global crypto payment provider offering highly efficient one-click check-out solutions,” stated Dr. Sothy Kol-Men, Managing Partner of Genius X. “Their work aligns with Genius’ vision of unlocking DeFi for everyone.”

About RocketFuel Blockchain, Inc.

RocketFuel is a global payments solution company that provides online shoppers with a simple, easy-to-use, one-click checkout process that accepts payments with bank transfers, Bitcoin and 50+ cryptocurrencies. RocketFuel delivers a highly secure and efficient shopping cart experience with significantly low fees for merchants, along with the benefits of no chargebacks and no card declines. RocketFuel's solutions focus on enhanced customer privacy protection eliminating the risk of a data breach while improving speed, security, and ease of use. Shoppers on RocketFuel powered online stores enjoy seamless check-out and forget the clunky cart paradigm of the past. RocketFuel merchants can implement new impulse buying schemes and generate new sales channels that are unavailable in other present-day e-commerce solutions. More information about RocketFuel is available at: www.RocketFuelBlockchain.com

About Genius X

Genius X is an accelerator program launched by the world class team behind Genius Yield. Genius X’s goal is to foster innovations on Cardano by providing early-stage blockchain startups with all the tools they need to become successful - not only by connecting them to investors but by offering technical mentorship and business guidance as well. More information about GENIUS X is available at: https://www.genius-x.co

Forward-Looking Statements

The Company believes that this press release contains forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Terms such as “may,” “might,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “project,” “estimate,” “pro-forma,” “predict,” “potential,” “strategy,” “anticipate,” “attempt,” “develop,” “plan,” “help,” “believe,” “continue,” “intend,” “expect,” “future,” and terms of similar import (including the negative of any of these terms) may identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to statements regarding the plans and objectives of management for future operations, are based on management’s current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Actual results and the timing of certain events and circumstances may differ materially from those described by the forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties. Factors that may influence or contribute to the accuracy of the forward-looking statements or cause actual results to differ materially from expected or desired results may include, without limitation, market acceptance of the company’s products and services; competition from existing products or new products that may emerge; the implementation of the company’s business model and strategic plans for its business and our products; estimates of the company’s future revenue, expenses, capital requirements and need for financing; current and future government regulations; and developments relating to the company’s competitors. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements because of the risks and uncertainties related to them. For further information on such risks and uncertainties, you are encouraged to review the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information or future events or developments, except as required by law.

COMPANY CONTACT

[email protected]

INVESTOR CONTACT

Ben Yankowitz, CFO

[email protected]ain.com