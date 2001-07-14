FOX News Channel’s (FNC) Gutfeld! topped all late-night programs on broadcast and cable networks in total viewers and the coveted 25-54 demo last week while delivering the most-watched show on television starting at 11PM/ET, according to Nielsen Media Research. This is the third full week host Greg Gutfeld has reigned as king of late night, outpacing all programs with original telecasts in Live+SD and notably beating Stephen Colbert four separate times for the week when both hosts were in. Last week, from August 8th-12th, Gutfeld! averaged 2,355,000 viewers and 397,000 with A25-54 dominating CBS’ The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (2,143,000 P2+; 373,000 A25-54), NBC’s The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon (1,318,000 P2+; 372,000 A25-54)and ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live! (1,084,000 P2+; 264,000 A25-54) in total viewers and in the younger 25-54 demo. In the 18-49 demo, Gutfeld! averaged 241,000 viewers, outpacing Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Comedy Central’s The Daily Show with Trevor Noah, NBC’s Late Night with Seth Meyers and CBS’ The Late Late Show with James Corden.Most notably, after just 16 months on the air, Gutfeld has continued to top key late night show hosts, including Fallon, Kimmel, Meyers, Corden and Noah in total viewership for every month since launch.

Gutfeld! notched its highest-rated week in program history last week in total viewers with 2.4 million viewers, 397,000 in A25-54 and 241,000 in A18-49 continuing its cable news reign at 11 PM/ET, easily crushing MSNBC’s 11th Hour with Stephanie Ruhle (1,381,000 P2+; 186,000 A25-54)and CNN’s Don Lemon Tonight (665,000 P2+; 146,000 A25-54). Additionally, Gutfeld! topped was the seventh most-watched program in all of cable news, beating every single CNN hour in total viewership, the 25-54 demo and the 18-49 demo.

The wildly popular show has increased the viewership of FNC’s 11 PM/ET timeslot by 43% in total viewers and 17% in the younger 25-54 demo and remains the fastest growing late-night program in television. Additionally, Gutfeld! reaches the most upscale audience in all of late night (broadcast and cable) with the highest median income in total viewers and the A25-54 audience. According to data from Nielsen MRI Fusion, the program has more Democrats and Independents watching than tuning into any program on CNN.

