BlackRock today announced the release of quarterly fund commentaries for BlackRock Innovation and Growth Trust (NYSE: BIGZ), BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NYSE: BSTZ), BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (NYSE: BMEZ), BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE: BCAT), and BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE: ECAT) (the “Funds”) for the second quarter of 2022. Learn more about each Fund’s performance and current positioning in its latest commentary:

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Trust (BIGZ): BIGZ invests in innovative small- and mid-cap public and private companies along with deploying a tactical single-stock option-writing strategy to generate income and reduce volatility.

BIGZ+Commentary

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (BSTZ): BSTZinvests in the technology sector by blending “next generation” technology stocks and private investments with a tactical single-stock option-writing strategy to generate income and reduce volatility.

BSTZ+Commentary

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (BMEZ): BMEZinvests in the healthcare sector by blending “next generation” healthcare stocks and private investments along with a tactical single-stock option-writing strategy to generate income and reduce volatility.

BMEZ+Commentary

BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (BCAT): BCAT takes an unconstrained approach with the ability to invest in public and private markets across different asset classes to generate income.

BCAT+Commentary

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust (ECAT): ECAT takes an unconstrained approach with an ESG focus and has the ability to invest in public and private markets across different asset classes to generate income.

ECAT+Commentary

Carefully consider each Fund’s investment objective, risk factors, and charges and expenses before investing. This and other information can be found in each Fund’s prospectus which may be obtained by visiting the SEC Edgar database. Read the prospectus carefully before investing.

