Mario Gabelli Comments on Paramount Global

16 minutes ago
Summary
Paramount Global (

PARA, Financial) (0.7%) (VI – $27.26 – NASDAQ) is the product of the December 2019 recombination of Viacom and CBS,two companies controlled by the family of the late Sumner Redstone. Paramount (formerly ViacomCBS) is a globally-scaled content company with networks including CBS, Showtime, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, VH1, BET, thirty television stations and the Paramount movie studio. The company has used its increased scale to better navigate the shifts in consumer behavior and monetization primarily through the successful launch of its Paramount+ direct-to-consumer platform.

From

Mario Gabelli (Trades, Portfolio)'s Gabelli Asset Fund second-quarter 2022 letter.

