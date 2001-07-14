Axonics, Inc. (Nasdaq: AXNX), a global medical technology company that is developing and commercializing novel products for the treatment of bladder and bowel dysfunction, today announced that in the last twelve months, the United States Patent and Trademark Office has granted eight patents and allowed four patent applications related to the company’s sacral neuromodulation technology.

The patents and allowed applications are part of Axonics’ patent portfolio and represents technology internally developed by the company covering a range of subject matter that includes the Axonics external trial system, tined lead, implantable neurostimulator, clinician programmer, wireless charging system and patient remote control.

The granted U.S. patents are numbered: 11,083,903; 11,110,283; 11,116,985; 11,123,569; 11,213,675; 11,260,236; 11,389,659; and D952,859. The allowed U.S. patent applications are numbered: 16/547,324; 16/871,738; 16/913,532; and 16/882,295.

“Axonics is committed to developing best-in-class technology to serve the unmet needs of the millions of adults suffering from incontinence. The volume, subject matter diversity, and breadth of these patents demonstrate the investment in innovation that Axonics continues to make in sacral neuromodulation technology,” said Raymond W. Cohen, chief executive officer.

About Axonics

Based in Irvine, Calif., Axonics is a global medical technology company that is developing and commercializing novel products for adults with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Axonics recently ranked No. 1 on the 2021 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ and the 2022 Financial+Times ranking of the 500 fastest growing companies in the Americas.

Axonics sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems provide adults suffering from overactive bladder and/or fecal incontinence with long-lived, easy to use, safe, clinically effective therapy. In addition, the company’s best-in-class urethral bulking hydrogel, Bulkamid®, provides safe and durable symptom relief to women with stress urinary incontinence (SUI). Overactive bladder affects an estimated 87 million adults in the U.S. and Europe, with an additional 40 million adults estimated to suffer from fecal incontinence. SUI affects an estimated 29 million women in the U.S. alone. Axonics’ clinically proven products are offered at hundreds of medical centers across the U.S. and abroad. Reimbursement coverage is well established in the U.S. and is a covered service in most European countries. For more information, visit www.axonics.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220817005035/en/