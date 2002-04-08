SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Udemy , a leading destination for learning and teaching online, today announced its entry into China through a partnership with Sanjieke, China’s leading provider for digital transformation training. The partnership with Sanjieke brings Udemy Business , Udemy’s dynamic corporate learning platform, to China and represents a significant expansion of Udemy’s global footprint with the opportunity to reach millions of individuals that make up the Chinese workforce.



“Udemy is committed to providing professional development and growth opportunities for organizations and professionals around the globe,” said Gregg Coccari, CEO of Udemy. “Udemy and Sanjieke share a common goal of improving lives through learning, making us ideal collaborators in China. Together, we will deliver business and technology upskilling courses to Chinese organizations, providing economic growth opportunities for learners and instructors alike.”

Since 2015, Sanjieke has been addressing the digital skills gap for professionals in China with its vocational education platform, and has more than 3,000 customers. In partnership with Sanjieke, Udemy has introduced more than 8,000 courses on technology, management and business in China – with roughly 600 courses in Mandarin. Additional courses in English have been adapted with Mandarin subtitles.

“Like Udemy, we are committed to helping organizations enhance their employees’ learning experiences with high-quality courses on in-demand topics,” said Xianhui Hou, CEO of Sanjieke. “Since our founding in 2015, we have been at the forefront of delivering quality training and education to enterprises in China. With Udemy, we will continue to optimize the potential of the Chinese workforce by providing the most relevant and up-to-date courses needed in today’s increasingly competitive global economy.”

The exclusive partnership follows an existing relationship between the two companies that includes Udemy participating as lead investor in Sanjieke’s Series C round of funding in November 2021.

