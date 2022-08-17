MCLEAN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / August 17, 2022 / Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN), a provider of next-generation email protection and cyber threat intelligence solutions, today announced it has successfully completed the external audit of its security controls and processes according to the Service Organization Controls (SOC) 2 Type 2. The process requires an accredited third party to thoroughly review and approve of Cyren's security program over time, giving customers peace of mind that Cyren Inbox Security is operated according to best practices.

"We have a responsibility to secure our customers and their data from attack," said Michael Tamir, Chief Information Security Officer at Cyren. "It's an important milestone to have our program audited by an outside party to confirm compliance with a globally accepted standard like SOC 2 Type 2."

SOC 2 is an auditing standard created by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants to report on the ability of a service provider to ensure security, confidentiality, and availability of customer data in its possession. It has become the de facto security credentials required for SaaS providers around the world. Compliance with SOC 2 Type 2 assures customers that Cyren maintains the appropriate safeguards for protecting sensitive data.

To learn more about Cyren Inbox Security, please visit the Cyren website.

About Cyren

Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN) protects more than a 1 billion users around the world from sophisticated and emerging email-, malware-, and web-based cyber-attacks every day. Our embedded threat detection, threat intelligence and inbox security solutions help enterprises, service providers, and technology companies prevent breaches and eliminate countless hours of incident response. Learn more at www.cyren.com.

Media Contact

Kim Smith

Code Red Communications

[email protected]

Investor Contact

Brian Dunn

General Counsel

Cyren

[email protected]

SOURCE: Cyren Ltd

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/712248/Cyren-Inbox-Security-Achieves-SOC-2-Type-2-Compliance



