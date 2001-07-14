BigCommerce (Nasdaq: BIGC), a leading Open SaaS ecommerce platform for fast-growing and established B2C and B2B brands, today announced Gartner has again recognized the company as a Challenger in the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Digital Commerce report. The evaluation was based on specific criteria that analyzed the company’s overall Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220817005547/en/

2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Digital Commerce (Graphic: Gartner)

“We believe this year’s recognition from Gartner underscores BigCommerce’s ability to provide the flexibility enterprise businesses need to remain agile in today’s fast-paced ecommerce space,” said Meghan Stabler, senior vice president at BigCommerce. “With our recent acquisitions of Feedonomics, B2B Ninja and BundleB2B, along with our release of Multi-Storefront, rapid global expansion and our robust partner ecosystem, BigCommerce continues to invest in our capabilities to best serve our merchants. In our opinion, this Gartner recognition reflects this vision and innovation, and we are honored to have made the Challenger quadrant for the third consecutive year.”

The report evaluated 18 digital commerce platform vendors based on their ability to execute and completeness of vision to help application leaders that support digital commerce make informed decisions. According to Gartner, “Gartner defines a digital commerce platform as the core technology that enables customers to purchase goods and services through an interactive and usually self-service experience. The platform provides necessary information for customers to make buying decisions and uses rules and data to present fully priced orders for payment.”

To download the full Gartner Magic Quadrant for Digital Commerce report, click here.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Gartner and Magic Quadrant are registered trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

[1] Gartner, “Magic Quadrant for Digital Commerce,” Jason Daigler, Yanna Dharmasthira, Sandy Shen, Penny Gillespie, Mike Lowndes, Aditya Vasudevan, August 10, 2022

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce (Nasdaq: BIGC) is a leading open software-as-a-service (SaaS) ecommerce platform that empowers merchants of all sizes to build, innovate and grow their businesses online. BigCommerce provides merchants sophisticated enterprise-grade functionality, customization and performance with simplicity and ease-of-use. Tens of thousands of B2C and B2B companies across 150 countries and numerous industries use BigCommerce to create beautiful, engaging online stores, including Ben & Jerry’s, Molton Brown, S.C. Johnson, Skullcandy, SoloStove and Vodafone. Headquartered in Austin, BigCommerce has offices in London, Kyiv, San Francisco, and Sydney. For more information, please visit www.bigcommerce.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

BigCommerce® is a registered trademark of BigCommerce Pty. Ltd. Third-party trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220817005547/en/