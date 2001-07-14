Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ Global Select: WIRE) is pleased to announce that the Company will be hosting a fireside chat on Tuesday, August 23rd at 10:00 am CDT with Brent Thielman, Managing Director and Senior Research Analyst at D.A. Davidson & Co.

All members of the investment community and public are welcome and encouraged to attend. Attendants may register at https%3A%2F%2Fevent-registration.arkadin.com%2F62f53f0b7c988509bbf327fa to participate in the call. A confirmation email will be sent to all registrants containing the dial-in number, a PIN code, and a personal access code Please plan to join this event at least five minutes prior to the scheduled start time. After entering your dial-in number, you will be prompted to enter your passcode and PIN. The PIN provided will identify you as the registered participant for this event and should only be used by the individual who has registered.

A replay of this fireside chat will be accessible in the Investors section of our website, www.encorewire.com, following the call.

Encore Wire Corporation is a leading manufacturer of a broad range of copper and aluminum electrical wire and cables, supplying power generation and distribution solutions to meet our customers’ needs today and in the future. The Company focuses on maintaining a low-cost of production while providing exceptional customer service, quickly shipping complete orders coast-to-coast. Our products are proudly made in America at our vertically-integrated, single-site, Texas campus.

