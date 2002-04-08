DENVER, Aug. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, InnovAge Holding Corp. (“InnovAge”) ( INNV), an industry leader in providing comprehensive healthcare programs to frail dual-eligible seniors through the Program of All-inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE), named Richard Feifer, MD, MPH, as its chief medical officer (CMO) effective Aug. 15, 2022.



InnovAge President and Chief Executive Officer Patrick Blair said, “There is nothing more important than ensuring we are consistently delivering outstanding care for our participants. As a physician executive with a breadth of experience and proven leadership in post-acute care and physician practice management, clinical operations, value-based payment models, and managed care, Rich is a valuable addition to our executive leadership team.”

As CMO, Feifer will lead InnovAge’s clinical care delivery, including medical care, quality, pharmacy, dental, and behavioral health.

“I’m passionate about finding better ways to deliver efficient, high-quality care,” Feifer said. “My professional mission aligns perfectly with InnovAge and I’m very excited to apply my experience to support the Company in fulfilling its critical objectives. PACE provides a much-needed solution to the many challenges of efficiently caring for a medically complex and often underserved population and does so by aligning with what participants and families truly desire and value – aging in their own homes and communities.”

Most recently, Feifer spent six years at Genesis HealthCare in multiple leadership roles. As executive vice president and chief medical officer, he oversaw one of the nation's largest skilled nursing and long-term care providers, operating nearly 400 facilities in 26 states in 2019. At Genesis Physician Services, a Genesis HealthCare subsidiary with more than 450 physicians, nurse practitioners, and physician assistants in 2019, he served as president, navigating the successful transition to value-based care delivery. Also with Genesis HealthCare, Feifer launched and served as chief medical officer for the only national accountable care organization focused on nursing home residents, LTC ACO.

About InnovAge

InnovAge is a market leader in managing the care of high-cost, dual-eligible seniors. Our mission is to enable seniors to age independently in their own homes for as long as possible. Our patient-centered care model meaningfully improves the quality of care our participants receive, while reducing over-utilization of high-cost care settings. InnovAge is at the forefront of value based senior healthcare and directly contracts with government payors, such as Medicare and Medicaid, to manage the totality of a participant’s medical care. InnovAge believes its healthcare model is one in which all constituencies — participants, their families, providers, and government payors – “win.” As of March 31, 2022, InnovAge served approximately 6,800 participants across 18 centers in five states. https://www.innovage.com/.

