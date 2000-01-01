Also check out:
MasTec, Inc. (MTZ, Financial) is a specialty engineering and construction firm that builds and services oil & gaspipelines, telecom, renewable energy, and electric utility infrastructure. Founder operators Jorge and Jose Mas own 20% of the company and have done a great job growing the company by rolling up smaller competitors at attractive prices.8 Share price performance over the last year suffered due to overly optimistic expectations for federal infrastructure stimulus.
From Steven Scruggs (Trades, Portfolio)' FPA Queens Road Small Cap Value Fund second-quarter 2022 letter.