Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!

Steven Scruggs Comments on MasTec

Guru stock highlight

Author's Avatar
Just now
Summary
  • A top detractor.
Article's Main Image

MasTec, Inc. (

MTZ, Financial) is a specialty engineering and construction firm that builds and services oil & gaspipelines, telecom, renewable energy, and electric utility infrastructure. Founder operators Jorge and Jose Mas own 20% of the company and have done a great job growing the company by rolling up smaller competitors at attractive prices.8 Share price performance over the last year suffered due to overly optimistic expectations for federal infrastructure stimulus.

From

Steven Scruggs (Trades, Portfolio)' FPA Queens Road Small Cap Value Fund second-quarter 2022 letter.

Also check out:

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles