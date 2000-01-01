MasTec, Inc. ( MTZ , Financial ) is a specialty engineering and construction firm that builds and services oil & gaspipelines, telecom, renewable energy, and electric utility infrastructure. Founder operators Jorge and Jose Mas own 20% of the company and have done a great job growing the company by rolling up smaller competitors at attractive prices. 8 Share price performance over the last year suffered due to overly optimistic expectations for federal infrastructure stimulus.

