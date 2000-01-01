Steven Scruggs Comments on PVH

Also check out:
PVH Corp. (PVH, Financial) owns the Tommy Hilfiger and Calvin Klein brands globally. Approximately two-thirds ofprofits comes from its International segment, where Tommy in particular has a premium positioning, strong same store sales growth and demonstrated pricing power.9 Shares are down with other fashion and apparel names as investors worry about inventory levels and economic headwinds for consumer spending.
From Steven Scruggs (Trades, Portfolio)' FPA Queens Road Small Cap Value Fund second-quarter 2022 letter.