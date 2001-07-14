Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ: EFOI), a leader in sustainable, energy efficient LED lighting control systems and products for the commercial, military maritime and consumer markets introduces the updated EnFocus™ Power Line Controlled commercial LED lighting system that is simpler to install, commission and operate and less costly than other dimming and color tuning systems. EnFocus™ offers dimming, and color tuning control over retrofit lamps, including tubular LEDs, A19 and BR30 LED lamps with availability planned for LED flat panel and downlight fixtures. EnFocus™ delivers simple, safe, and reliable retrofit lighting across any industrial or commercial building over existing wire lines, making it a turnkey solution without the reliability and security concerns of wireless controls or the high costs of adding control wiring.

EnFocus’™ patented power line control capability, including dimming and color tuning, is now available in both 3 Amp and 8 Amp wall switches -- serving the broad needs of health care, elder care, education, and military sectors plus a host of other industrial and commercial applications including hospitality and retail.

Rick James, Director of Operations for The Bryce Jordan Center at Penn State University commented, “Bryce Jordan Center installed the EnFocus™ system in five spaces. Two of these spaces serve diverse clients with different needs in our meeting rooms. The ability to change the brightness and Kelvin color temperature output enables us to provide clients softer or brighter light to serve their needs. EnFocus™ allowed us a simple retrofit solution, with a user-friendly interface that was easily adopted by our guests and clients. This flexibility in our space lighting gives us an advantage that many other buildings do not have and presents a progressive edge to our clients.”

Greg Galluccio, Senior Vice President, Product Management and Engineering concluded, “With the introduction of the EnFocus™ update, Energy Focus builds upon its established reputation for LED lighting industry innovation and quality. Our updated line of EnFocus™ power line control products that enable hard wired, digital dimming and color tuning control over existing wirelines demonstrates our commitment to provide flexible and cost-effective lighting solutions to the commercial marketplace. By delivering ‘simple, secure, healthy light,’ we create a more robust business proposition for better lighting environments for our customers and their end users around the world.”

Additional Information and Order Inquiries for the EnFocus™ Power Line Controlled System can be found at https%3A%2F%2Fenergyfocus.com%2Fproducts%2F.

About Energy Focus

Energy Focus is an industry-leading innovator of sustainable light-emitting diode (“LED”) lighting and lighting control technologies and solutions, as well as UVC Disinfection (“UVCD”) technologies and solutions. As the creator of the first flicker-free LED lamps, Energy Focus develops high quality LED lighting products and controls that provide extensive energy and maintenance savings, as well as aesthetics, safety, health, and sustainability benefits over conventional lighting. Our EnFocus™ Power Line Control (“PLC”) platform enables existing and new buildings to provide quality, convenient and affordable, dimmable, and color-tunable, autonomous circadian and human-centric lighting capabilities. In addition, our patent-pending UVCD technologies and products aim to provide effective, reliable, and affordable UVCD solutions for buildings, facilities and homes. Energy Focus’ customers include U.S. and U.S. ally navies, U.S. federal, state and local governments, healthcare, and educational institutions, as well as Fortune 500 companies. Since 2007, Energy Focus has installed approximately 900,000 lighting products across the U.S. Navy fleet, including tubular LEDs, waterline security lights, explosion-proof globes, and berth lights, saving more than five million gallons of fuel and 300,000 man-hours in lighting maintenance annually. Energy Focus is headquartered in Solon, Ohio. For more information, visit our website at www.energyfocus.com.

Forward-Looking Statements:

Forward-looking statements in this release are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms “believes,” “estimates,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “feels,” “seeks,” “forecasts,” “projects,” “intends,” “plans,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “could” or “would” or, in each case, their negative or other variations or comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements include all matters that are not historical facts and include statements regarding our intentions, beliefs or current expectations concerning, among other things, our results of operations, financial condition, liquidity, prospects, growth, strategies, capital expenditures, and the industry in which we operate. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future. Although we base these forward-looking statements on assumptions that we believe are reasonable when made in light of the information currently available to us, we caution you that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and that our actual results of operations, financial condition and liquidity, and industry developments may differ materially from statements made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements contained in this release. We believe that important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: (i) instability in the U.S. and global economies and business interruptions experienced by us, our customers and our suppliers, particularly in light of supply chain issues, and related long-term impacts on travel, trade and business operations, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic; (ii) the competitiveness and market acceptance of our LED lighting, control and UVCD technologies, services and products; (iii) our ability to compete effectively against companies with lower prices or cost structures, greater resources, or more rapid development capabilities, and new competitors in our target markets; (iv) our ability to extend our product portfolio into new end markets, including consumer products; (v) our ability to realize the expected novelty, effectiveness, affordability and availability of our UVCD products and their appeal compared to other competing products; (vi) our ability to increase demand in our targeted markets and to manage sales cycles that are difficult to predict and may span several quarters; (vii) the timing of large customer orders, significant expenses and fluctuations between demand and capacity as we manage inventory invest in growth opportunities; (viii) our ability to successfully scale our network of sales representatives, agents, distributors and other channel partners to compete with the sales reach of larger, established competitors; (ix) our ability to implement plans to increase sales and control expenses; (x) our reliance on a limited number of customers for a significant portion of our revenue, and our ability to maintain or grow such sales levels; (xi) our ability to add new customers to reduce customer concentration; (xii) our need for and ability to obtain additional financing in the near term, on acceptable terms or at all, to continue our operations; (xiii) our ability to refinance or extend maturing debt on acceptable terms or at all; (xiv) our ability to continue as a going concern for a reasonable period of time; (xv) our ability to attract and retain a new chief executive officer and a new chief financial officer; (xvi) our ability to attract, develop and retain qualified personnel, and to do so in a timely manner; (xvii) our reliance on a limited number of third-party suppliers and development partners, our ability to manage third-party product development and obtain critical components and finished products on acceptable terms and of acceptable quality despite ongoing global supply chain challenges, and the impact of our fluctuating demand on the stability of such suppliers; (xviii) our ability to timely, efficiently and cost-effectively transport products from our third-party suppliers by ocean marine and other logistics channels despite global supply chain and logistics disruptions; (xix) the impact of any type of legal inquiry, claim or dispute; (xx) the general macro-economic conditions, including recessionary trends, in the United States and in other markets in which we operate or secure products, which could affect our ability to obtain raw materials, component parts, freight, energy, labor, and sourced finished goods in a timely and cost-effective manner; (xxi) our dependence on military maritime customers and on the levels and timing of government funding available to such customers, as well as the funding resources of our other customers in the public sector and commercial markets; (xxii) business interruptions resulting from geopolitical actions, such as war and terrorism, natural disasters, including earthquakes, typhoons, floods and fires, or from health epidemics, or pandemics or other contagious outbreaks; (xxiii) our ability to respond to new lighting and air disinfection technologies and market trends; (xxiv) our ability to fulfill our warranty obligations with safe and reliable products; (xxv) any delays we may encounter in making new products available or fulfilling customer specifications; (xxvi) any flaws or defects in our products or in the manner in which they are used or installed; (xxvii) our ability to protect our intellectual property rights and other confidential information, and manage infringement claims made by others; (xxviii) our compliance with government contracting laws and regulations, through both direct and indirect sale channels, as well as other laws, such as those relating to the environment and health and safety; (xxix) risks inherent in international markets, such as economic and political uncertainty, changing regulatory and tax requirements and currency fluctuations, including tariffs and other potential barriers to international trade; (xxx) our ability to maintain effective internal controls and otherwise comply with our obligations as a public company; and (xxxi) our ability to maintain compliance with the continued listing standards of The Nasdaq Stock Market. For additional factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements, please refer to our most recent annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

