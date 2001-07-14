Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBGI) today announced “Full Measure with Sharyl Attkisson” will return for its eighth season, beginning on September 11.

Hosted by award-winning journalist Sharyl Attkisson, “Full Measure” focuses on investigative and accountability reporting. The 30-minute, weekly program airs on Sinclair television stations nationwide on Sunday mornings, or on-demand for free with the STIRR+app, and features topics ranging from immigration to government waste, national security concerns and whistleblower reports on government abuse and misdeeds.

Reaching over 1.1 million viewers weekly, “Full Measure” has seen consistent year-to-year audience growth, with total average weekly viewers* up nearly 10%.

Attkisson, a five-time Emmy Award winner and recipient of the Edward R. Murrow award for investigative reporting, commented, “We couldn’t be more excited to start another year of Full Measure at a time when the public is thirstier than ever for fair, accurate reporting on topics that are too often unfairly shaped or censored by the media."

Season 8 will launch with Attkisson and the team reporting on increasing food and energy prices and a discussion on student loan forgiveness, as well as an exploration of NATO’s new power play in Europe and continuing edge against Russia.

“The mission of ‘Full Measure’ is to deliver impactful, long-form reporting, while challenging the status quo. We are thrilled the show has continued to grow and find new audiences, reinforcing our commitment to providing the type of storytelling that separates us from our competitors,” said Scott Livingston, SVP News, Sinclair Broadcast Group.

“‘Full Measure’ continues to go where few news programs venture, asking obvious but unanswered questions and pressing for accountability. As we enter our eighth season, we continue to establish opportunities to deliver hard-hitting journalism,” said Batt Humphreys, Executive Producer.

“Full Measure” airs on Sinclair television stations on Sunday mornings. Viewers can also watch the show live+online, or on-demand for free with the STIRR+app.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. is a diversified media company and a leading provider of local news and sports. The Company owns, operates and/or provides services to 185 television stations in 86 markets; owns multiple national networks including Tennis Channel and Stadium; has TV stations affiliated with all the major broadcast networks and owns and/or operates 21 regional sports network brands. Sinclair’s content is delivered via multiple platforms, including over-the-air, multi-channel video program distributors, and digital and streaming platforms NewsON and STIRR. The Company regularly uses its website as a key source of Company information which can be accessed at+www.sbgi.net.

*Nielsen (May 2022 to May 2020)

