AVANGRID, Inc. (NYSE: AGR), a leading sustainable energy company and member of the Iberdrola Group, has announced it has been included in the FTSE4Good+Index+Series. This is the company’s fifth consecutive year as a member of the Index and Iberdrola has been ranked on it since 2009. Created by the global index and data provider FTSE Russell, the FTSE4Good Index Series is designed to measure the performance of companies demonstrating strong Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) practices. The FTSE4Good indexes are used by a wide variety of market participants to create and assess responsible investment funds and other products.

FTSE Russell evaluations are based on performance in areas such as Corporate Governance, Health & Safety, Anti-Corruption and Climate Change. Businesses included in the FTSE4Good Index Series meet a variety of environmental, social and governance criteria.

“AVANGRID is setting the pace for other utilities through our actions today and our visionary goals for the future,” said Pedro Azagra, CEO of AVANGRID. “Our inclusion on the FTSE4Good Index is a reaffirmation of this and of our commitment to building a cleaner, more sustainable energy future for all. We are very proud to be included on the FTSE4Good Index alongside Iberdrola as recognized sustainability leaders with strong ESG commitments.”

In its most recent evaluation, AVANGRID rated in the top quartile of its peers in FTSE Russell’s Utilities industry subsector for ESG Rating and earned FTSE’s highest score for governance, which includes evaluation of risk management, corporate governance and anti-corruption. Further, AVANGRID was rated more than 60% higher when compared with its US utility peers in labor standards; human rights and community; and pollution and resource issues.

ESG+F at AVANGRID

AVANGRID has a forward-looking ESG+F strategy that focuses on stewardship around the Environment, Society and its own Governance and Financial strength. This approach informs the company’s business decisions, helps further its sustainability commitments, and creates long-term, sustainable value for its shareholders.

AVANGRID’s sustainability strategy is organized into five key areas of focus:

Reducing the company’s carbon footprint;

Conscious action on social investment;

Creating a more sustainable and diverse supply chain;

Investing in its people; and

Operating with the highest ethical and governance standards.

“We take great pride in our ESG+F leadership, and we will continue to evolve and accelerate our commitments to address climate change and create better outcomes for society,” said Patricia Cosgel, Chief Financial Officer at AVANGRID. “We are at the forefront of the nation’s transformational change in generating and using energy as one of the cleanest energy companies in the United States with more than 90% emissions-free generating capacity. This recent recognition only further highlights our ongoing efforts to operate our business in a sustainable, ethical manner.”

In addition to being included on the FTSE4Good Index Series, AVANGRID has earned numerous recognitions of its ESG efforts, including being named+among+the+world%26rsquo%3Bs+most+sustainable+companies+by+S%26amp%3BP+Global for two consecutive years, being recognized+by+JUST+Capital+in+2021+and+2022 as one of the JUST 100 companies and being named+among+the+World%26rsquo%3Bs+Most+Ethical+Companies for four consecutive years.

