SHAKOPEE, Minn., Aug. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canterbury Park Holding Corporation (“Canterbury” or the “Company”) ( CPHC), announced that earlier this week the Shakopee City Council voted unanimously to approve the PUD request for a proposed amphitheater at Canterbury Commons™, representing the completion of a critical regulatory hurdle which will allow the Company to move forward with the sale of approximately 40 acres of land to Swervo Development Corporation (“Swervo”). The land sale is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2022. The Company also announced that the Minnesota Racing Commission voted this week to approve its racing stables improvement plans. Taken together, these approvals mark a key milestone in the ongoing development of Canterbury Park and Canterbury Commons into a world-class entertainment and horse racing destination.



Swervo plans to construct a 19,000-seat amphitheater that is expected to attract major music acts and other events. They bring to the project a track record of success in developing similar venues, including the 2018 transformation of the Armory in downtown Minneapolis into an 8,400-seat live music venue and events center. Swervo expects to begin grading and site work on the amphitheater in late Fall with construction starting in Spring 2023. The amphitheater is currently expected to open in May 2024.

Canterbury’s planned multi-million-dollar investment in improvements to the horse racing stable area will include the renovation of existing facilities and the addition of new barns and dorms, as well as a reconfiguration of the existing training track. This project, which will be phased over several years, also includes the demolition of approximately 18 existing barns. The Company expects to begin the first phase of the project following the completion of the current live racing season, with completion of the final phase expected in 2025.

“As a result of this week’s approvals from the Shakopee City Council and Minnesota Racing Commission, we can now proceed with our efforts to further transform Canterbury Commons,” said Randy Sampson, Chairman and CEO of Canterbury Park. “We greatly appreciate the continued community support, and we believe that Swervo’s amphitheater will represent a key component in our efforts to create leading lifestyle and entertainment experiences in the area surrounding Canterbury Park. This will ultimately drive additional employment and other economic activity for the region and establish Canterbury Commons as the place to be. Our enhanced barn area redevelopment project will also continue the Company’s ongoing commitment to provide quality horse racing in the state of Minnesota and allow for future development of Canterbury’s underutilized land.”

About Canterb ury Park

Canterbury Park Holding Corporation ( CPHC) owns and operates Canterbury Park Racetrack and Card Casino in Shakopee, Minnesota, the only thoroughbred and quarter horse racing facility in the State. The Company generally offers live racing from May to December. The Card Casino hosts card games 24 hours a day, seven days a week, dealing both poker and table games. The Company also conducts year-round wagering on simulcast horse racing and hosts a variety of other entertainment and special events at its Shakopee facility. The Company is also pursuing a strategy to enhance shareholder value by the ongoing development of approximately 140 acres of underutilized land surrounding the Racetrack that was originally designated for a project known as Canterbury Commons™. The Company is pursuing several mixed-use development opportunities for the remaining underutilized land, directly and through joint ventures. For more information about the Company, please visit www.canterburypark.com.

Cautionary Statement

