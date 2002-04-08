AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (“Aspira”), a bio-analytical based women’s health company focused on gynecologic disease, today announced that it will host a key opinion leader (KOL) webinar on women’s health and ovarian cancer risk assessments utilizing multivariant index assays on Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at 12:00pm Eastern Time.



This event will be hosted by Aspira Women’s Health executives Nicole Sandford, CEO, Dr. Ryan Phan, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer/Chief Operating Officer, and Dr. Charles Dunton, MD, Chief Medical Officer and will feature presentations from KOLs Nicole E. Williams, MD, FACOG, FACS, Founder and CEO of The Gynecology Institute of Chicago, and Gerard P. Reilly, MD, Director of Clinical Research and Innovation, Axia Women's Health.

Dr. Williams will discuss how Aspira’s OVA1Plus® test leads to improved health outcomes for women with adnexal masses by helping physicians to stratify patients planned for surgery based on their risk of ovarian cancer. OVA1Plus is a combination of two FDA-cleared multivariate index assays that combines the results of biomarkers and proprietary algorithms to provide a malignancy risk index to physicians.

Dr. Reilly was a co-author of a recently published paper, Analytical Validation of a Deep Neural Network Algorithm for the Detection of Ovarian Cancer. He will discuss how Aspira’s soon-to-be-launched OVAWatchTM multivariate index assay diagnostic risk assessment may benefit women with pelvic masses who are not planned for surgery.

A live question and answer session will follow the prepared presentations. To register for the event, please click here.

Nicole E. Williams, MD, FACOG, FACS: A native of East St. Louis, IL, Dr. Williams developed an affinity for public service early in her life. She is a tireless advocate for women's health issues, especially maternal issues, and has successfully lobbied Congress on behalf of her patients. Dr. Williams also travels the world extensively, educating and operating on those who need it most in the most far-flung places. She has worked in Haiti, Guyana, Rwanda, Ghana, the Philippines, Mexico, and Cambodia, to name a few. For the past 8 years, she has sat at the helm of a successful Gynecology practice, The Gynecology Institute of Chicago, whose practitioners specialize in alternative and traditional medicine. Additionally, she is a member of American Mensa, the international high-IQ society.



Gerard P. Reilly, MD: Dr. Reilly graduated from University of Cincinnati Medical School 1988 and completed residency in Cincinnati at Bethesda Hospital 1992. Dr. Reilly stopped practicing OB in October 2021 after 30 years and 4,500 babies but still has his GYN practice with high volume of robotic and hysteroscopic procedures. Dr. Reilly helped initiate a new research arm in Axia in Fall 2021 and is now Director of Clinical Research and Innovation for Axia Women's Health. He oversees research studies in OH, KY, IN, PA, and NJ and currently has 9 active studies across the Axia footprint. Dr. Reilly has been named a "Top Doctor" for OB/GYN in Cincinnati multiple times and also on the list of Best Doctors in America since 2017. He also served as President of Seven Hills WHC from 2010-2019.

Dr. Reilly has been involved in clinical research projects since 2005. Dr. Reilly is currently the Chairman of the Clinical Research Committee for the US Women's Health Alliance. He is currently one of the lead investigators for the Aspira OVANEX Study. Dr. Reilly will be an investigator for EndoCheck and was lead author on the article recently published in JCO about the OvaNex neuronetwork lab.

About Aspira Women’s Health Inc.

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. is transforming women’s health with the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative testing options and bio-analytical solutions that help physicians assess risk, optimize patient management, and improve gynecologic health outcomes for women. Aspira Women’s Health is particularly focused on closing the ethnic disparity gap in ovarian cancer risk assessment and developing solutions for pelvic diseases such as pelvic mass risk assessment and endometriosis. OVA1plusTM combines our FDA-cleared products, OVA1® and OVERA®, to detect risk of ovarian malignancy in women with adnexal masses. Aspira GenetiXTM testing offers both targeted and comprehensive genetic testing options with a gynecologic focus. With over 10 years of expertise in ovarian cancer risk assessment, Aspira Women’s Health is working to deliver a portfolio of pelvic mass products over a patient’s lifetime with our cutting-edge research. The next generation of products in development include OVAWatchTM and EndoCheckTM. To improve patient accessibility, Aspira Women’s Health has recently launched our Aspira SynergyTM technology transfer platform to empower health systems, academics, regional labs, and physician group labs to conduct genetic and specialty tests in-house. Visit our website for more information at www.aspirawh.com.

