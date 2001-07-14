PowerSchool (NYSE: PWSC), the leading provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education in North America, today announced School+of+Dreams+Academy (SODA) in Los Lunas, New Mexico added PowerSchool+Unified+Talent%26trade%3B, PowerSchool+Unified+Classroom%26reg%3B+Special+Programs, and PowerSchool+Ecollect+Forms, to its existing PowerSchool solutions. SODA is expanding its system of unified solutions to enhance instruction and learning after utilizing PowerSchool+Student+Information+System (SIS), Naviance+by+PowerSchool, and PowerSchool+Enrollment for years.

“Having reliable data allows us to make critical decisions in budgeting, talent acquisition, and educational programming,” said Paul Howard, Special Services Director, School of Dreams Academy. “PowerSchool has created accountability, greater access, and more learning across our academy. We went from printing out PDFs and spreadsheets that we put into binders, to having our forms sent out instantly. With PowerSchool solutions the school district has become more proactive, and our reaction time has increased tremendously.”

In addition to PowerSchool SIS, which SODA has utilized for nearly a decade, the school district has used PowerSchool Enrollment for the last four years and is also making use of PowerSchool Ecollect Forms, which is in the final stages of implementation, and already being used for various academic and extracurricular purposes. The school district projects a completely paperless system by the fall, already reporting financial savings from reduced spending on ink, paper, and administrative staffing hours, noting that PowerSchool provides the ability to manage information and data flow without adding more staff members.

In addition, Unified Talent and Special Programs solutions are undergoing implementation as SODA prepares to fully utilize them in the coming school year. These solutions will better support teacher onboarding, development, and retention while also providing critical support for students with different needs and promoting college, career, and life readiness throughout their organization.

“We are delighted to see SODA implementing additional PowerSchool solutions to increase the amount of time spent on educating instead of on administrative tasks,” said Craig Greenseid, Chief Revenue Officer, PowerSchool. “We’re proud to support SODA with this group of complementary solutions that will enhance its existing administrative and educational processes.”

SODA is located in Los Lunas, New Mexico serving over 550 Pre-K through 12th grade students across 36 buildings on campus. SODA provides each student with a Chromebook and is a state authorized charter school, nationally accredited through Advanced Ed. SODA was also recently rated by niche.com, which nationally ranks public and private schools under the direction of Carnegie Mellon University.

For more information about the PowerSchool solutions being used or implemented at SODA, visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.powerschool.com%2Fsolutions%2Funified-talent%2F, https%3A%2F%2Fwww.powerschool.com%2Fsolutions%2Funified-classroom%2Fspecial-education-management%2F, and https%3A%2F%2Fwww.powerschool.com%2Fsolutions%2Fstudent-information-system%2Fpowerschool-sis%2Fecollect-forms%2F.

