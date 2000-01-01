Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!

GuruFocus Feature Update: Industry Overview at the Country Level

Industry median data is available for countries

Just now
Summary
  • Industry Overview data allows users to view industries with the highest operating margin.
  • Latest version of the page expands the data coverage to countries.
Article's Main Image

GuruFocus is proud to announce the latest version of the Industry Overview pages expands the data coverage to individual countries, allowing users to view industry median values at the country level.

The Industry Overview pages allows users to view the industries with the lowest valuation, highest dividend yield, highest operating margin and highest return on equity. The pages also give industry-median data on the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio and other calculations.

To access the Industry Overview page, click on the Industry Overview item under the “Market” tab of the blue GuruFocus menu ribbon as Figure 1 illustrates.

1560374965486862336.png

Figure 1

The default region is the U.S. You can select a different region by clicking on one of the region tabs. Figure 2 illustrates an example for Europe.

1560374968934580224.png

Figure 2

You can then click on a specific country to view the industry overview for that country. Figure 3 illustrates an example for Germany.

1560374971170144256.png

Figure 3

Figures 4, 5, 6 and 7 illustrate the available country selections for Asia, Oceania, Latin America and Africa.

1560374973493788672.png

Figure 4

1560374975335088128.png

Figure 5

1560374977633566720.png

Figure 6

1560374979932045312.png

Figure 7

The other regions should be straightforward: The U.S. and Canada regions contain just one country each, while U.K. / Ireland and India / Pakistan includes the two countries listed in the region.

Each country’s industry overview page includes several sections, such as sector weighting, performance comparison, sector performance, sector comparison and historical key ratio charts. The individual sector pages also include insider buy-sell trends and pertinent economic indicators for the sector.

For more information on how to navigate the Insider Overview pages, please consult the following tutorial.

If you have further questions about our services, please contact us or schedule a free session.

