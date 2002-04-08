BEIJING, Aug. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited ( KC) (“Kingsoft Cloud” or the “Company”), a leading independent cloud service provider in China, today announced that it will release its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022 before the open of U.S. markets on Tuesday, September 6, 2022.

Kingsoft Cloud’s management will host an earnings conference call on Tuesday, September 6, 2022 at 8:00 am, U.S. Eastern Time (8:00 pm, Beijing/Hong Kong Time on the same day).

Conference Call Preregistration

Participants can register for the conference call by navigating to https://register.vevent.com/register/BI70b64716007f4342b0ab1c4119d00611 . Once preregistration has been completed, each participant will receive dial-in details, including dial-in numbers and a unique access PIN.

To join the conference, simply dial the number in the email you receive after preregistering followed by the access PIN, and you will join the conference instantly.

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available on the Company’s investor relations website at http://ir.ksyun.com .

About Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited ( KC) is a leading independent cloud service provider in China. Kingsoft Cloud has built a comprehensive and reliable cloud platform consisting of extensive cloud infrastructure, cutting-edge cloud products and well-architected industry-specific solutions across public cloud and enterprise cloud.

For more information, please visit: http://ir.ksyun.com.

