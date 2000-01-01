The S&P 500 saw the annual real earnings per share of its member companies increase by an average growth rate of 19.6% every year over the past five years ending in December 2021. The index, which stood at 4,228.48 as of Friday, has climbed more than 70% over the past five years.

Thus, investors may want to consider Domino's Pizza Inc. ( DPZ, Financial), Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. ( GO, Financial) and Catalent Inc. ( CTLT, Financial)since they have outperformed the benchmark index in terms of higher five-year annual earnings per share growth rates.

Domino's Pizza

Based in Ann Arbor, Michigan, Domino's Pizza ( DPZ, Financial) is a restaurant company that makes and sells pizzas under the Domino's brand name through a network of 18,800 stores and franchises in the U.S. and internationally.

The company has seen its annual earnings per share grow by an average of 22.32% per year over the past five years.

Following a 114.38% increase over the past five years, shares were changing hands at $405.20 per unit as of end of regular hours on Friday for a market capitalization of about $14.54 billion. The 52-week range is $321.15 to $567.57. The price-earnings ratio is 31.63.

Vanguard Group is the largest fund holder of the stock with 10.80% of shares outstanding. The asset management firm is followed by BlackRock Inc. with a 9.49% stake and FMR LLC with 6.73%.

On Wall Street, the stock has a median recommendation rating of hold with an average target price of $428.43 per share.

Grocery Outlet

Based in EmeryVille, California, Grocery Outlet ( GO, Financial) owns and operates 425 grocery stores in eight states.

The company has seen its annual earnings per share grow by an average of 40.46% per year over the past five years.

The stock price has risen by 47.60% over the past five years. The stock price was $42.08 per share as of end of regular hours on Friday for a market capitalization of $4.08 billion. The 52-week range is $21.01 to $46.37. The price-earnings ratio is 75.14.

BlackRock, Vanguard Group Inc. and Smallcap World Fund Inc. are among the largest fund holders of the company with 9.12%, 8.99% and 7.96% of shares outstanding.

On Wall Street, the stock has a median recommendation rating of overweight with an average target price of $46.55 per share.

Catalent

Based in Somerset, New Jersey, Catalent ( CTLT, Financial) is a manufacturer of solutions for medicines, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies and consumer health care products worldwide.

The company has seen its annual earnings per share grow by an average of 65.08% per year over the past five years.

The share price has risen rapidly over the past five years, gaining an impressive 195%. It was trading at $105.24 per share as of the end of regular hours on Friday for a market cap of $18.86 billion. The 52-week range is $86.34 to $142.64. The price-earnings ratio is hovering at 38.13.

Vanguard Group, BlackRock and Capital World Investors are among the largest fund holders of the company with 10.63%, 8.53% and 5.75% of shares outstanding.

On Wall Street, the stock has a median recommendation rating of buy with an average target price of approximately $140.58 per share.