ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program

VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. ( ASML, Financial) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.

Date Total repurchased shares Weighted average price Total repurchased value 15-Aug-22 28,053 €556.96 €15,624,536.34 16-Aug-22 28,046 €557.13 €15,625,259.57 17-Aug-22 28,319 €551.74 €15,624,849.66 18-Aug-22 28,397 €550.22 €15,624,549.07 19-Aug-22 28,238 €553.32 €15,624,647.34

ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 21 July 2021, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/news/share-buyback

This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).

