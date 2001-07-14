Today, IHOP® announced that it is continuing to spread joy to more guests by offering a selection of craveable, made-to-order Griddle Combos, Steakburgers, and Chicken Sandwiches on its Choice menu. The Choice menu is available across all dayparts, making it easier for guests to order their perfect IHOP meal combinations both in-restaurant and through the brand’s updated mobile app and website.

Starting August 22, guests can create the perfect breakfast, lunch, or dinner from all their made-to-order IHOP favorites and find something to satisfy their cravings – any time, any day. Adding to the menu excitement is the return of two IHOP seasonal favorites: Pumpkin Spice Pancakes and Scary Face Halloween Pancakes.

“Through our internal research, we found that over 80 percent of IHOP orders are currently customized in-restaurant and online. With more than 20 griddle flavors on our menu there’s a ton of choice for our guests, including our world-famous Buttermilk Pancakes, delicate crepes, and mouth-watering French toast to build into a combo of your liking,” said Kieran Donahue, Chief Marketing Officer, IHOP. “There is a genuine sense of joy that comes with making and serving delicious food at a great price, and we know that any choice a guest makes will put a smile on their plate.”

To further amplify IHOP’s Choice menu, the brand has teamed up with Xbox to offer International Bank of Pancake loyalty members even more choices with offers, including a 1-month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate trial, Forza Horizon 5 Premium Add-Ons bundle, and full game download codes for Grounded. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is a subscription plan that includes hundreds of high-quality games, with titles added all the time, plus online multiplayer so you can play together with friends on console and PC. As the first loyalty program partner, IHOP has also added three exclusive Xbox-inspired meal combos to its menu for a limited time only.

IHOP’s Choice menu features an array of delicious dishes and combos including:

Build Your Own Griddle Combos: All the breakfast options IHOP guests crave, with the choice to build their plate exactly how they want it. Choose from pancakes, crepes, French toast, or Belgian waffle, plus two eggs your way, two bacon strips or pork sausage links.

All the breakfast options IHOP guests crave, with the choice to build their plate exactly how they want it. Ultimate Steakburgers & Chicken Sandwiches: Choose from All-Natural 100% USDA Choice Black Angus Beef Steakburger, Buttermilk Crispy Chicken Breast made with All-Natural Chicken, or Seasoned Grilled Chicken Breast made with All-White Meat Chicken as the protein for the following sandwich options. The Classic – American cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles & IHOP® Sauce. The Classic with Bacon – Bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles & IHOP® Sauce. Cowboy BBQ – Onion rings, bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomato & tangy BBQ Sauce. Jalapeño Kick – Spicy blend of sauteed Jalapeños, Serranos & onion, bacon, Pepper Jack cheese, lettuce, tomato & mayo. Big Brunch – Bacon, fried egg, crispy potato pancake, American cheese & IHOP® Sauce

Choose from All-Natural 100% USDA Choice Black Angus Beef Steakburger, Buttermilk Crispy Chicken Breast made with All-Natural Chicken, Seasoned Grilled Chicken Breast made with All-White Meat Chicken as the protein for the following sandwich options. Pumpkin Spice Pancakes – Two pumpkin pancakes made with real pumpkin and seasonal spices, crowned with creamy whipped topping. Combo tiers include: Egg Combo – 2 eggs your way and golden hash browns. Regular Combo – 2 strips of hickory-smoked bacon or 2 pork sausage links, 2 eggs your way and golden hash browns. Bacon & Eggs Combo – 4 strips of hickory-smoked bacon, 2 eggs your way & golden hash browns. Sausage & Eggs Combo – 4 pork sausage links, 2 eggs your way & golden hash browns. Ham & Eggs Combo –A hearty grilled ham slice, 2 eggs your way & golden hash browns. Ultimate Bacon & Sausage Combo – 3 strips of hickory-smoked bacon, 3 pork sausage links, 2 eggs your way & golden hash browns.

– Two pumpkin pancakes made with real pumpkin and seasonal spices, crowned with creamy whipped topping. Combo tiers include: Scary Face Pancakes – A fluffy 7” buttermilk pancake topped with whipped topping eyes and smile. We provide you with a side of Mini OREO® cookies, glazed strawberries & candy corn for decorating.

– A fluffy 7” buttermilk pancake topped with whipped topping eyes and smile. We provide you with a side of Mini OREO® cookies, glazed strawberries & candy corn for decorating. Xbox Menu Items : Party Animals – Cupcake Pancake Combo with eggs over easy. Grounded – Big Brunch Steakburger with a side of buttermilk pancakes. Forza Family Feast – Four servings each of scrambled eggs and golden hash browns, 8 hickory-smoked bacon strips, 8 pork sausage links, and 8 world-famous buttermilk pancakes.

IHOP offers an abundance of value options, meaning guests can get everything they want in one meal, at any time of the day. The brand is also continuing IHOPPY Hour deals at participating locations and offering sweet savings at the International Bank of Pancakes.

The limited-time seasonal and Xbox menu items are available at participating IHOP restaurants nationwide from August 22 – October 31. For more information or to find the nearest location, visit IHOP.com.

ABOUT INTERNATIONAL HOUSE OF PANCAKES, LLC

For more than 63 years, IHOP has been a leader, innovator and expert in all things breakfast, any time of day. The chain offers 65 different signature, fresh, made-to-order breakfast options, a wide selection of popular lunch and dinner items, including Ultimate Steakburgers. IHOP restaurants offer guests an affordable, everyday dining experience with warm and friendly service. As of March 31, 2022, there are 1,751 IHOP restaurants around the world, including restaurants in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Guam as well as Canada, Ecuador, India, Mexico, Pakistan, Panama and Peru. IHOP restaurants are franchised by affiliates of Glendale, Calif.-based Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE: DIN).

