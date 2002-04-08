BERKELEY, Calif., Aug. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigetti Computing, Inc. ("Rigetti" or the "Company") ( RGTI), a pioneer in full-stack quantum-classical computing, today announced that it will host its inaugural Investor Day on Friday, September 16, 2022, from 8:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. PT (11:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. ET). During the event, members of Rigetti’s leadership team will share presentations and hold Q&A sessions on Rigetti’s technology roadmap progress, long-term strategic planning, key business initiatives, and more.



Rigetti’s Investor Day will be a hybrid event, with in-person attendance available to members of the capital markets community and a simultaneous webcast available to individual investors, the media, and other interested parties who wish to join virtually. The event will take place at the Company’s Fab-1 facilities, the industry’s first dedicated quantum fab, located in the San Francisco Bay Area.

Virtual participants will be able to register and join the webcast and access the corresponding presentation materials here and on the Events & Presentations section of Rigetti’s investor relations website. Webcast participants interested in asking questions during the Q&A portion of the live event may do so via the “Questions & Answers” window available through the webcast platform. A webcast replay also will be available on the website following the event. For more information about Rigetti’s Investor Day, please email [email protected] .

Please note requirements for attendance at the event will be aligned with California's state-wide COVID-19 guidance. Information on California’s COVID-19 policies can be found here .

About Rigetti Computing

Rigetti is a pioneer in full-stack quantum-classical computing. The Company has operated quantum computers over the cloud since 2017 and serves global enterprise, government, and research clients through its Rigetti Quantum Cloud Services platform. The Company's proprietary quantum-classical infrastructure provides ultra-low latency integration with public and private clouds for high-performance practical quantum computing. Rigetti has developed the industry's first multi-chip quantum processor for scalable quantum computing systems. The Company designs and manufactures its chips in-house at Fab-1, the industry's first dedicated and integrated quantum device manufacturing facility. Rigetti was founded in 2013 by Chad Rigetti and today employs more than 160 people with offices in the United States, U.K., and Australia. Learn more at www.rigetti.com.

