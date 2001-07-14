Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO) today announced its participation in the Gartner Data and Analytics Summit, being held August 22-24 in Orlando, Florida. Domo will present three sessions to showcase how its focus on the last mile of data access can help drive analytics and BI adoption more broadly across organizations to increase efficiencies, reduce costs and improve business outcomes.

As the premier conference for data analytics and business leaders, the Gartner Data and Analytics Summit will house over 150 sessions that bring together the latest Gartner research and top technology providers addressing the significant challenges today’s data analytics leaders are facing.

Domo’s three sessions, which will take place on Tuesday, August 23, 2022, include:

Show Floor Showdown: Analytics and Business Intelligence Vendors I Speaker: Rich Hubbard, Domo Time: 11:45 a.m. EDT Location: Theater 3, Exhibit Showcase, Pacific Hall Details: This session will provide attendees the opportunity to see a demonstration of the capabilities of analytics and BI tools from Domo among other vendors.

The AI/BI Integration Imperative: An Aible and Domo Story Speaker: Jesse Wolfson, Domo Time: 2 p.m. EDT Location: Aible Engagement Zone, Southern Foyer Details: Time kills AI initiatives. Join the team from Domo and Aible to understand how to seize the AI/BI integration imperative by intuitively and rapidly distributing AI insight in a joint platform that allows everyone to drive action from data in less than 30 days.

What the Greatest Athletes Can Teach Us About Building High Performing Data Teams Speaker: Mohammed Aaser, Domo Time: 6 p.m. EDT Location: Theater 1, Exhibit Showcase, Atlantic Hall Details: Join Domo’s Chief Data Officer Mohammed Aaser as he presents how companies can apply insights and practices from the greatest athletes of all time to unlock the full potential of data analytics and BI to drive unparalleled business results.



Domo will be located in booth #204.

