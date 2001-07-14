PPG ( NYSE:PPG, Financial) today announced that it has been named to the FTSE4Good Index Series for the fourth consecutive year. The index measures the performance of companies demonstrating strong environmental, social and governance (ESG) practices.

“At PPG, we view environmental stewardship, social responsibility and strong governance as strategic business priorities,” said Diane Kappas, PPG vice president, Global Sustainability. “Our inclusion in the FTSE4Good Index validates the significant progress we’ve made against our ESG priorities. It also recognizes that there is much more to be done as we continue to face climate change – one of the biggest challenges of our lifetime. We look forward to further refining our decarbonization strategy and providing sustainable products and services to help our customers meet their goals.”

PPG recently committed to setting near-term, company-wide emission reductions in line with climate science through the Science+Based+Target+initiative (SBTi), which helps companies define their decarbonization strategy and reduce the impacts of climate change.

Published in May 2022, PPG’s 2021 ESG Report highlights the company’s environmental actions and innovations globally. Key highlights include:

Introduction of PPG ERGOLUXE™ powder coatings, which offer first-pass transfer efficiency rates of up to 85% and the ability to reuse overspray. PPG ErgoLuxe Eco coating contains up to 13% recycled polyethylene terephthalate (rPET). Since 2017, PPG has used more than 6 million pounds (2.7 million kilograms) of rPET to manufacture its coatings.

Eco coating contains up to 13% recycled polyethylene terephthalate (rPET). Since 2017, PPG has used more than 6 million pounds (2.7 million kilograms) of rPET to manufacture its coatings. Implementation of the Zero Discharge Project at Architectural Coatings facilities in the U.S. and Canada, enabling PPG to recycle and reuse more than 1.7 million gallons (64,000 cubic meters) of water in its manufacturing process over the past two years.

Installation of a combined heat and power unit at the Caivano, Italy, facility, creating an efficiency improvement equating to an annual reduction of approximately 1,100 metric tons of carbon dioxide.

Investment of more than $8.7 million between 2015 and 2021 in PPG’s global COLORFUL COMMUNITIES® initiative.

In 2021, PPG also reduced process waste, increased renewable energy use in its facilities and increased sales from sustainably advantaged products. Highlights include:

38% of sales from sustainably advantaged products against the goal of 40% by 2025;

24% of electricity usage from renewable energy sources against the goal of 25% by 2025;

40% of manufacturing and research and development facilities with zero process waste to landfill, above the goal of 35% by 2025; and

37% reduction in waste disposal intensity from the 2017 baseline, above the goal of 25% by 2025.

In addition to the FTSE4Good Index Series, PPG+has+been+recognized+for+its+ESG+efforts in Newsweek’s America’s Most Responsible Companies list, Corporate Knights’ Clean200 list, the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s Corporate Equality Index and more.

To learn more about how PPG is furthering its ESG actions, visit sustainability.ppg.com.

FTSE Group confirms that PPG has been independently assessed according to the FTSE4Good criteria and has satisfied the requirements to become a constituent of the index.

PPG: WE PROTECT AND BEAUTIFY THE WORLD®

At PPG ( NYSE:PPG, Financial), we work every day to develop and deliver the paints, coatings and specialty materials that our customers have trusted for nearly 140 years. Through dedication and creativity, we solve our customers’ biggest challenges, collaborating closely to find the right path forward. With headquarters in Pittsburgh, we operate and innovate in more than 75 countries and reported net sales of $16.8 billion in 2021. We serve customers in construction, consumer products, industrial, and transportation markets and aftermarkets. To learn more, visit www.ppg.com.

Colorful Communities, Ergoluxe, the PPG Logo and We protect and beautify the world are registered trademarks of PPG Industries Ohio, Inc.

CATEGORY Sustainability

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220822005091/en/