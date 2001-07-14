ProPetro Holding Corp. ("ProPetro" or the “Company") (NYSE: PUMP) today announced that it has entered into a binding term sheet (the "Term Sheet") to fully resolve the previously disclosed putative class action litigation referred to by the Company as the Logan Lawsuit and captioned Nykredit Portefølje Administration A/S, et al. v. ProPetro Holding Corp. et al., Case No. MO:7:19-CV-00217-DC, which was filed in the United States District Court for the Western District of Texas (the "Logan Lawsuit").

The Term Sheet provides for a settlement payment of $30 million in exchange for the complete dismissal with prejudice of the Logan Lawsuit and a release of all claims against the defendants, without any admission of fault or wrongdoing by the defendants.

Sam Sledge, Chief Executive Officer, commented, “This resolution is in the best interest of ProPetro and all of our valued stakeholders, and we are working diligently to obtain the necessary court approvals to put this matter behind us. Moving forward, we are focused on operating safely, delivering quality service to our customers, advancing our strategic priorities and driving value for shareholders.”

The proposed settlement is subject to court approval and will be fully paid by the Company's directors’ and officers' insurance providers under its insurance policies.

