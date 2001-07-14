Helix by Q2 ( NYSE:QTWO, Financial), a cloud-native core purpose-built for embedded finance, today announced it has been named a Finovate Award finalist for the Best Embedded Finance Solution category. This marks the first time Helix has been named a finalist, recognizing its innovative approach to humanizing embedded finance through personalized banking solutions.

Helix engages innovative brands and fintechs across different verticals – including Acorns, Betterment, Credit Karma, Gusto, Rocket Money, and more – to develop a fully customizable embedded finance offering. By providing these companies with, among others, accounts, debit cards, payments and data controls, Helix provides the building blocks of human-centric finance.

“I'm proud of the work our Helix team has done this year to make finance human, and this recognition from Finovate is a strong testament to the value we deliver to our customers and their end-users," said Ahon Sarkar, general manager of Helix. "Our goal is to empower fintech and leading consumer brands to deliver exceptional personalized banking experiences – creating a world where the financial products that serve us are as unique as the people that use them.”

Helix serves more than 12 million users nationwide and processes over $20 billion in transactions per year. Helix offers the building blocks of banking – accounts, cards, payments, data and controls, administrative tools and monetization solutions – all in one place, making it easier for innovative companies to embed personalized financial experiences at scale in the context of the applications that people use in their daily lives.

To learn more about Helix, visit helix.Q2.com. For more information about the Finovate Awards, visit Informaconnect.com%2Ffinovate-industry-awards.

About Helix by Q2

Helix gives innovative fintech and brands the building blocks of banking — accounts, cards, payments, data and controls, admin tools, and monetization solutions — to make it easy to embed personalized financial experiences that easily integrate and scale. For more information on Helix, visit helix.Q2.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220823005562/en/