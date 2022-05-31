Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!

4 Stocks With Low Shiller Price-Earnings Ratios

Value investors could be interested in these companies

Just now
Summary
  • Pfizer Inc., Micron Technology Inc., Medical Properties Trust Inc. and NortonLifeLock Inc. could be value opportunities.
  • Their Shiller price-earnings ratios are below the S&P 500 index's historical average.
  • The Shiller price-earnings ratio is calculated as the last closing share price divided by the 10-year average inflation-adjusted earnings per share.
  • Wall Street is also positive about these stocks.
Article's Main Image

Searching for stocks with compelling Shiller price-earnings ratios arguably increases the odds of discovering good value opportunities. Thus, investors may want to consider the following stocks, since their Shiller price-earnings ratios are near or below the S&P 500 index's historical average of 16.97 as of the time of writing. The Shiller price-earnings ratio is calculated as the last closing share price divided by the 10-year average inflation-adjusted earnings per share.

Pfizer Inc.

The first company investors might want to consider is Pfizer Inc. (

PFE, Financial), a New York-based pharmaceutical giant that offers drugs and vaccines in multiple therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular, infectious and chronic immune and inflammatory diseases.

The stock has a Shiller price-earnings ratio of 16.80, which is the result of a closing share price of $48.90 on Monday and 10-year average inflation-adjusted earnings per share of approximately $2.91 as of the June 2022 quarter. The industry has a median of 24.15 for the Shiller price-earnings ratio.

The share price has risen by 1.07% over the past year for a market capitalization of $274.44 billion and a 52-week range of $40.94 to $61.71.

1562090213877071872.png

GuruFocus has assigned a score of 7 out of 10 to the company's financial strength and 8 out of 10 to its profitability.

On Wall Street, the stock has a median recommendation rating of overweight with an average target price of $56.66 per share.

Micron Technology Inc.

The second company investors may want to consider is Micron Technology Inc. (

MU, Financial), a Boise, Idaho-based semiconductor manufacturer.

The company has a Shiller price-earnings ratio of 12.62, which is the result of a closing share price of $58.31 on Monday and 10-year average inflation-adjusted earnings per share of about $4.65 as of the most recent fiscal quarter ended May 31, 2022. The industry has a median Shiller price-earnings ratio of 28.92.

The share price has dropped by 18.48% over the past year for a market capitalization of $64.80 billion and a 52-week range of $51.40 to $98.45.

1562090217391898624.png

GuruFocus has assigned a score of 8 out of 10 to the company's financial strength and 10 out of 10 to its profitability.

On Wall Street, the stock has a median recommendation rating of overweight with an average target price of $75.32 per share.

Medical Properties Trust Inc.

The third company investors may want to consider is Medical Properties Trust Inc. (

MPW, Financial), a self-advising real estate investment trust based in Birmingham, Alabama that owns hospitals in nine countries on four continents.

The company has a Shiller price-earnings ratio of 12.65. The ratio is the result of a closing share price of $15.59 on Monday and 10-year average inflation-adjusted earnings per share of $1.23 as of the quarter ended June 30. The industry has a median Shiller price-earnings ratio of 12.68.

The share price has fallen 22.78% over the past year, determining a market capitalization of $9.36 billion and a 52-week range of $14.10 to $24.13.

1562090219937841152.png

GuruFocus has assigned a score of 5 out of 10 to the company's financial strength and 7 out of 10 to its profitability.

On Wall Street, the stock has a median recommendation rating of overweight with an average target price of approximately $19.14 per share.

NortonLifeLock Inc.

The fourth company investors may want to consider is NortonLifeLock Inc. (

NLOK, Financial), a Tempe, Arizona-based global provider of cyber safety solutions.

The company has a Shiller price-earnings ratio of 11.33. The ratio is the result of a closing share price of $23.24 on Monday and 10-year average inflation-adjusted earnings per share of $2.07 as of the quarter ended June 30. The industry has a median Shiller price-earnings ratio of 32.08.

The share price has fallen 11.42% over the past year, determining a market capitalization of $13.38 billion and a 52-week range of $21.55 to $30.91.

1562090222123073536.png

GuruFocus has assigned a score of 4 out of 10 to the company's financial strength and 7 out of 10 to its profitability.

On Wall Street, the stock has a median recommendation rating of hold with an average target price of approximately $27.23 per share.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
GuruFocus Screeners

