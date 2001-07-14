Lattice+Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC), the low power programmable leader, today announced its optimization of the award-winning general purpose Lattice CertusPro™-NX FPGA family for Automotive and extended temperature applications. Expanding Lattice’s growing portfolio of Automotive products, these new devices combine automotive-grade features and AEC-Q100 qualification with the best-in-class power efficiency, performance, and small form factor found in all Lattice CertusPro-NX FPGAs. And, with support for LPDDR4 external memory, they enable long term projected availability for applications like display processing and bridging for infotainment systems, in-vehicle networking, and camera processing / sensor bridging in advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

“CertusPro-NX FPGAs are designed to enable customer innovation in a wide range of applications from 5G, machine vision, Edge processing, and more. We are thrilled to bring their advanced capabilities to the Automotive segment to accelerate the development of the next generation of driver experiences,” said Jay Aggarwal, Director of Product Marketing at Lattice Semiconductor. “With CertusPro-NX Automotive FPGAs, we are excited to deliver a leadership low power, high bandwidth, and high reliability platform for car manufacturers to develop exciting new mission-critical automotive systems.”

“Designing reliable, high performing Automotive solutions is one of our core competencies and focus areas at Teledyne FLIR,” said Michael Walters, Vice President of Product Management at Teledyne FLIR. “The latest automotive-grade FPGAs from Lattice Semiconductor enable us to further this mission by delivering highly reliable, low power infrared thermal imaging systems that make vehicles safer.”

Built on the Lattice Nexus™ platform, key features of CertusPro-NX Automotive FPGAs include:

Best-in-class power efficiency Up to 4X lower power compared to similar competing FPGAs

Higher performance interfaces Up to 2X the total SERDES bandwidth compared to similar competing FPGAs Up to 8.1 Gbps SERDES support Fast device configuration under 30 ms Only FPGA in class with LPDDR4 external memory support

Highest reliability and device security Up to 100X lower soft error rate compared to similar competing FPGAs Integrated bitstream security for added reliability

Class-leading compact form factor Up to 6.5X smaller than competing devices with SERDES enables efficient Automotive designs

Easy-to-use design software support Lattice+Radiant%3Csup%3E%26reg%3B%3C%2Fsup%3E software tool support helps simplify and accelerate automotive system design



Automotive-grade versions of CertusPro-NX FPGAs are now sampling with select customers.

