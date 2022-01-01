Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has been named as a Leader in the 2022 Gartner “Magic+Quadrant+for+SAP+S%2F4HANA%26reg%3B+Application+Services%2C+Worldwide” report. This is the fourth consecutive year that Accenture has been named a Leader in this report.

The Gartner report evaluates 20 service providers’ capabilities to deliver application services for SAP S/4HANA on a worldwide basis. It focuses on the full life cycle of SAP S/4HANA application services, spanning project-based assessment and implementation, through multiyear application evolution and management services.

The report notes that Leaders, “have a clear vision of market direction and are actively building competencies to sustain their leadership position in the market. Leaders have built a considerable [SAP] S/4HANA track record and capabilities across multiple industries, geographies, deployment approaches or modules.” The report also brings attention to the increasing focus on cloud, stating that, “Service providers reported that nearly every S/4HANA conversation involves the exploration of infrastructure cloud adoption.”

“We believe Accenture’s positioning in this report reflects our ability to help our SAP clients with cloud-based transformation that can deliver total enterprise reinvention, including helping them move to SAP S/4HANA in a way that best meets their needs,” said Caspar Borggreve, global lead, Accenture SAP Business Group. “For RISE with SAP for example, we recently extended our SOAR+with+Accenture assets and services with a new joint offering, RISE+with+SAP+and+SOAR+with+Accenture, designed specifically to help large enterprises build and manage an optimal cloud architecture and solution, and redefine operating models. SOAR with Accenture also helps enterprises deliver continuous innovation and take advantage of new opportunities for growth.”

Accenture is SAP’s leading business partner and the first partner to work with SAP from product innovation to development and delivery of SAP S/4HANA, as well as customized industry solutions. A complimentary copy of the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for SAP S/4HANA Application Services, Worldwide report is available here.

