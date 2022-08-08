PR Newswire

Bigtincan Delivers Holistic Solution That Meets Evolving Customer Needs

WALTHAM, Mass., Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bigtincan (ASX: BTH), the global leader in sales enablement automation, today announced it has been recognized as a Representative Vendor of Revenue Enablement Platforms in the 2022 Gartner Market Guide for Revenue Enablement Platforms[1] for the seventh consecutive year.

Gartner segments the revenue enablement platform market into eight capability categories. The categories include digital content management, training, coaching, analytics and engagement, integration and platform, machine learning (ML), conversation intelligence, and digital sales rooms.

"Gartner has renamed this market guide from sales enablement platforms to revenue enablement platforms (REPs)," the report states. "Some vendors still brand and identify themselves as sales enablement vendors, but many are shifting and repositioning themselves to address the broader needs and capabilities of revenue functions." Also, "Revenue enablement platforms unite sales enablement functions and customer-facing revenue processes. They encompass revenue-generating roles including customer success, marketing and presales."

Per the report, "The sales enablement market has broadened beyond sellers to include the enablement of people in revenue-generating roles such as customer success, presales (technical sellers) and marketing." Also, "Each role needs specific types of content, training and coaching so that the buyer receives consistent messaging. This results in interactions with buyers that provide a good customer experience and build better relationships with the selling organization."

"By offering a wide range of solutions within our platform, we give our customers an end-to-end platform that can be tailored to meet the unique needs of businesses across an array of industries," said Rusty Bishop, Bigtincan Chief Marketing Officer. "We are continuously exploring new ways to innovate in order to meet the evolving market challenges that our clients are facing, and through new technology integrations and ongoing platform analysis, we are able to streamline the sales process to enable the buying experience of the future."

Through Bigtincan's learning , content , and engagement hubs, customers can leverage sales enablement automation tools that best fit their specific needs and align with digital-centric selling environments.

According to the Gartner report, "By 2026, 65% of B2B sales organizations will transition from intuition-based to data-driven decision making, using technology that unites workflow, data and analytics." In addition, "Gartner continues to see double digit revenue growth for the sales enablement market and a return to pre-pandemic growth rates year over year. Given prioritization for both evaluating and implementing these types of solutions, Gartner expects continued growth in this area."

To learn more about Bigtincan, visit www.bigtincan.com.

[1] Gartner, "Market Guide for Revenue Enablement Platforms," Melissa Hilbert, Elizabeth Beard, Rahim Kaba, Doug Bushee, August 8, 2022.

Gartner Disclaimer

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Bigtincan

Bigtincan is helping the world's leading brands facilitate the buying experience of the future. Everything we offer is designed to be smart, flexible, and easily adapted to unique business processes with highly personalized experiences that people and brands love. We're on a mission to help companies deliver branded buying experiences that are engaging, personalized, provide value and guide people to the best decisions with confidence. Innovative companies like Nike, Guess, Prudential, and Starwood Hotels trust Bigtincan to enable customer-facing teams to intelligently prepare, engage, measure and continually improve the buying experience for their customers. For more information about Bigtincan (ASX: BTH), visit: www.bigtincan.com or follow @bigtincan on Twitter.

