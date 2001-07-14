Knightscope%2C+Inc. [Nasdaq: KSCP], a developer of advanced physical security technologies focused on enhancing U.S. security operations, today announced that Weatherspoon Enterprises, Inc., a North Carolina based integrated security services and solutions provider, signed a contract for a K5 Autonomous Security Robot (ASR) to be used as a reseller demonstration device for its customers. Weatherspoon will actively integrate Knightscope ASRs into its consulting and security services to expand its offering to include the most cutting-edge technologies focused on public safety.

Weatherspoon’s CEO, Charles Witherspoon, is an award winning, 38-year law enforcement and Army veteran with a distinguished career developing and overseeing threat assessments, counterintelligence to terrorism, and responding to active shooter situations, as well as securing large-scale venues, buildings and assets. He and the Weatherspoon team are well positioned to deploy Knightscope’s ASRs in a manner that bridges the best of both worlds – the response capabilities of human guards and the automated, real-time intelligence gathering of robots – to provide an complete and unparalleled safety package.

“We are thrilled to partner with Knightscope, a key leader responsible for bringing this much needed innovation to the physical security industry,” said Witherspoon. “This collaboration is a significant step forward in our mission to provide comprehensive and customized security consultation services with the focus on quality, performance and cost efficiency.”

To kick off the announcement, Weatherspoon will host Knightscope’s Robot Roadshow on 6 September 2022 at Pearl Park, 1200 Baxter St, Charlotte, NC 28204, from 10AM – 2PM ET. Knightscope’s crime-fighting robots will be on hand in a space-age, climate controlled, NASA-like “pod” allowing attendees to experience all the technology that is enabling these ASRs to help make sites safer today from Hawaii to Texas to North Carolina. Clients, investors and the media are all welcome to attend to learn more. There is no charge to participate in, or visit, the Roadshow and available slots fill up fast, so appointments are recommended. Book+your+Pod+visit+here.

“We are excited to work with Weatherspoon to expand our market and believe it is a great time to partner with this forward-looking company,” said Stacy Stephens, EVP and chief client officer at Knightscope. “Our country is looking for safe places to live, work, study and visit, and we believe our partnerships with visionaries like Weatherspoon will allow us to give end users a decided advantage in delivering that basic need.”

About Knightscope

Knightscope is an advanced security technology company based in Silicon Valley that builds fully autonomous security robots that deter, detect and report. Knightscope’s long-term ambition is to make the United States of America the safest country in the world. Learn more about us at www.knightscope.com. Follow Knightscope on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

