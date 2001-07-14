McMahon, a Bowman company focused on transportation engineering and planning, today announced that the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) District 4 has awarded a contract for Traffic Operations Continuing Services to the firm for a term of 5-years beginning in August 2022. The contract has a funding limit of $5 million over the term of the contact.

Under this contract, McMahon will be providing the following services:

In-house staffing to District 4

Data collection

GIS services

Plan reviews

Various traffic operations studies and assessments

“McMahon is very proud of our long-standing relationship with FDOT,” said Joseph DeSantis, P.E., PTOE, president, McMahon, a Bowman company. “Since the 1990s, McMahon has provided transportation services for many districts in Florida, and this contract is a testament to the quality and responsiveness of the services provided by McMahon’s transportation professionals. As a part of Bowman, we have additional capabilities and resources to meet the transportation engineering needs of an expanding client base. We look forward to helping FDOT and District 4 provide safe and effective transportation options to local citizens and visitors to the area.”

About McMahon: Since 1976, McMahon has specialized in delivering innovative transportation engineering, planning, design and technology solutions to clients. The company has built trusted and lasting relationships by satisfying, and often surpassing, the needs of both governmental and private sector clients. McMahon provides services and consulting expertise for transportation projects in a variety of travel modes from planning, to design and permitting, through construction. In May 2022, McMahon was acquired by Bowman Consulting Group Ltd.

About Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (Bowman): Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, Bowman is an engineering services firm delivering infrastructure solutions to customers who own, develop and maintain the built environment. With over 1,500 employees and more than 60 offices throughout the United States, Bowman provides a variety of planning, engineering, construction management, commissioning, environmental consulting, geomatics, survey, land procurement and other technical services to customers operating in a diverse set of regulated end markets. Bowman trades on the Nasdaq under the symbol BWMN. For more information, visit bowman.com or investors.bowman.com.

