"A strong quarter, with revenue growth in-line with long-term targets and integration of the Wellness division"

Quarter ended - Apr - Jun 2022

Revenue increased by 57 per cent from the comparative period in 2021 to generate total sales of EUR 3.1m (EUR 1.9m). On a proforma basis revenue grew by 31 per cent. This proforma growth was achieved in both the Lifecare Technology (27 per cent) and Virtual Wellness (44 per cent) divisions.

Adjusted EBITDA of EUR 0.9m (EUR 0.7m) was generated resulting in an Adjusted EBITDA margin of 30 percent (34 per cent). This movement was driven by recent acquisitions, as well as the Group's focus on the integration of business units into the two divisions and ensuring foundations are in place to support its scale-up ambitions.

Adjusted operating profit of EUR 0.3m (EUR 0.3m) was generated resulting in a margin of 11 per cent (15 per cent).

Adjusted ordinary and diluted earnings per share totalled EUR 0.01 (EUR 0.02).

Cashflow generated from operations before the payment of adjusting items equalled EUR 0.7m (EUR 0.7m).

Six months ended - Jan - Jun 2022

Revenue increased by 62 per cent from the comparative period in 2021 to generate total sales of EUR 5.6m (EUR 3.5m). On a proforma basis revenue grew by 31 per cent. This proforma growth was achieved in both the Lifecare Technology (25 per cent) and Wellness (49 per cent) divisions.

Adjusted EBITDA of EUR 1.7m (EUR 1.2m) was generated resulting in an Adjusted EBITDA margin of 29 percent (34 per cent).

Adjusted operating profit of EUR 0.7m (EUR 0.5m) was generated resulting in a margin of 13 per cent (14 per cent).

Adjusted ordinary and diluted earnings per share totalled EUR 0.03 (EUR 0.04).

Cashflow generated from operations before the payment of adjusting items equalled EUR 1.3m (EUR 1.2m).

Operational highlights

To reflect the increasing SaaS sales in the Virtual wellness division the SaaS division has been renamed Lifecare technology.

Following the acquisition of Champion Health Limited on 6 May 2022, the Group has begun to consolidate the individual business entities within the Wellness segment into one brand - Champion Health. As part of the rebranding of the Virtual Wellness segment, the Physitrack Access ecosystem has been integrated into Champion Health and the Group has launched its first care pathway, Champion Health - Physiotherapy.

Launch of a subscription product for PT Courses' continued education platform, enhancing the Lifecare Technology offering and adding new subscription bundles.

On 27 July 2022, the Group secured a GBP 5.0m revolving credit facility with Santander, providing additional financial resources to fund growth opportunities.

Henrik Molin, Co-founder and CEO of Physitrack PLC commented:

"Over the past twelve months we have significantly enhanced the Group through a number of strategic acquisitions. It has been pleasing to see the integration of these acquisitions into both the Champion Health Ecosystem to develop the market's most comprehensive holistic Employee Wellbeing offering and the launch of PT Courses' e-learning subscription product to further enhance our Lifecare Technology offering. Despite headwinds seen across the entire global tech market, Physitrack continues to thrive and growth continues to be in-line with our long-term expectations."

Group key performance indicators

3 Month period ended 6 Month period ended Year ended EUR (€), unless otherwise stated 30-Jun-22 30-Jun-21 30-Jun-22 30-Jun-21 31-Dec-21 Revenue 3,051,453 1,941,410 5,628,040 3,484,195 8,465,227 Prior period revenue growth (%) 57 100 62 144 177 Proforma revenue growth (%) 31 18 31 27 49 Adjusted EBITDA 903,146 663,207 1,652,934 1,182,004 2,691,699 Adjusted EBITDA margin (%) 30 34 29 34 32 Adjusted operating profit/loss 321,108 287,177 747,120 485,834 1,116,351 Adjusted operating margin (%) 11 15 13 14 13 Adjusted earnings per share 0.01 0.02 0.03 0.04 0.06 Operating cashflow before adjusting items 727,140 672,660 1,252,418 1,544,072 2,256,236 % of revenue which is subscription 73 89 70 93 83

Webcast conference

August 25, 2022 at 10.00 CEST. The presentation will be held in English and will be available on https://www.physitrackgroup.com/investors/reports-presentations after the webcast conference.

Speakers:

Henrik Molin, CEO

Charlotte Goodwin, CFO

Link to webcast:

https://tv.streamfabriken.com/physitrack-group-q2-2022

Participants will be able to ask questions through the web chat.

About Physitrack

Physitrack PLC, founded in 2012, is a global digital healthcare provider, focused on the B2B wellness and virtual-first care markets. With staff on four continents, customers in 17 time zones, and end users in 187 countries, Physitrack is a truly global company.



The company has two business lines:

Lifecare Technology - SaaS platform tailored mainly to physiotherapy and musculoskeletal care, enabling practitioners to deliver clinical home exercises, education prescription, outcomes tracking, triaging and Telehealth.

Virtual Wellness - Champion Health - SaaS platform for Employee Wellness and care powered by a combination of world-leading technology and wellness professionals based in the United Kingdom, Germany and the Nordics.

Physitrack PLC is headquartered in London, United Kingdom, and listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (PTRK).

Visit us at https://www.physitrackgroup.com/

Certified Advisor

FNCA Sweden AB is the appointed Certified Adviser of Physitrack.

