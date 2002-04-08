TORONTO, Aug. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tilray Brands, Inc. ("Tilray" or the "Company") ( TLRY; TSX: TLRY), a leading global cannabis and consumer packaged goods company, today announced that its medical cannabis division, Tilray Medical, has released new medical cannabis products, under Tilray and Aphria brands and launched CannaPoints, a new program designed to support patients through their medical cannabis journey.



Blair MacNeil, President, Tilray Canada, said, "We’re proud to expand our medical cannabis portfolio in Canada and broaden our offerings for our growing patient community. Our new CannaPoints program serves to guide our patients on their medical cannabis journey and provide additional support as needed."

In Canada, Tilray Medical offers a broad portfolio of medical cannabis brands including Tilray, Aphria, Broken Coast, and Symbios. Understanding that patient needs are unique, Tilray Medical’s latest release of high-quality medical cannabis products from differentiated brands includes a comprehensive range of THC and CBD products:

Tilray:

Tilray Sinaloa Gold: A high THC sativa strain. Terpenes include d-Limonene, beta-Myrcene, and beta-Caryophyllene.

A high THC sativa strain. Terpenes include d-Limonene, beta-Myrcene, and beta-Caryophyllene. Tilray Sapphire Scout: A genetic blend of Girl Scout Cookies crossed with True OG. Terpenes include Limonene, Linalool, and Trans-Caryophyllene.

A genetic blend of Girl Scout Cookies crossed with True OG. Terpenes include Limonene, Linalool, and Trans-Caryophyllene. Tilray Chem Cookies: Chem Cookies is a result of two cannabis strains: Chemdawg #4 and Girl Scout Cookies (a.k.a. GSC). Terpenes include d-Limonene, beta-Myrcene, and beta-Caryophyllene.

Chem Cookies is a result of two cannabis strains: Chemdawg #4 and Girl Scout Cookies (a.k.a. GSC). Terpenes include d-Limonene, beta-Myrcene, and beta-Caryophyllene. Tilray Powdered Donuts #8: Powdered Donuts #8 is a high-THC strain. Terpenes include d-Limonene, beta-Myrcene, and beta-Caryophyllene.

Aphria:

Aphria Sherbet Cookies: Sherbet Cookies is a high THC hybrid strain. Terpenes include Humulene, Nerolidol and beta-Caryophyllene.

Sherbet Cookies is a high THC hybrid strain. Terpenes include Humulene, Nerolidol and beta-Caryophyllene. Aphria Banana Punch: Banana Punch is a high THC hybrid strain made from Banana OG and Purple Punch. Terpenes include limonene, pinene and beta-Caryophyllene.

Banana Punch is a high THC hybrid strain made from Banana OG and Purple Punch. Terpenes include limonene, pinene and beta-Caryophyllene. Aphria Monkey Butter: Monkey Butter is another high THC hybrid strain made from the combination of Gorilla Glue #4 x Peanut Butter Breath. Terpenes also include: Humulene, Cedrene, and beta-Caryophyllene.



To further support the medical cannabis journey for patients, Tilray Medical partnered with Strainprint, a mobile app focused on medical cannabis tracking, to develop the CannaPoints program. Alongside advice from a physician, Tilray Medical patients can use the CannaPoints program to explore new offerings, learn more about strain details, and record the effects, making it easier for them to curate optimal personal consumption schedules, empowering them to tailor their own experiences and earn rewards through the app in the process. Patients can download the app for FREE, and kickstart their journey on the App Store, or Google Play for Apple and Android devices.

About Tilray Medical

Tilray Medical is dedicated to transforming lives and fostering dignity for patients in need through safe and reliable access to a global portfolio of medical cannabis brands, including Tilray, Aphria, Broken Coast, and Symbios. Tilray grew from being one of the first companies to become an approved licensed producer of medical cannabis in Canada to building the first GMP-certified cannabis production facilities in Europe, first in Portugal and later in Germany. Today, Tilray Medical is one of the biggest suppliers of medical cannabis brands to patients, physicians, hospitals, pharmacies, researchers, and governments, in 20 countries and across five continents.

For more information on Tilray Medical, visit Tilray Medical Canada and follow @TilrayMedical on Instagram.

About Tilray Brands

Tilray Brands, Inc. ( TLRY and TSX: TLRY) is a leading global cannabis-lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company with operations in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, and Latin America that is changing people’s lives for the better – one person at a time – by inspiring and empowering the worldwide community to live their very best life by providing them with products that meet the needs of their mind, body, and soul and invoke a sense of wellbeing. Tilray’s mission is to be the trusted partner for its patients and consumers by providing them with a cultivated experience of health and wellbeing through high-quality, differentiated brands and innovative products. A pioneer in cannabis research, cultivation, and distribution, Tilray’s unprecedented production platform supports over 20 brands in over 20 countries, including comprehensive cannabis offerings, hemp-based foods, and alcoholic beverages.

For more information on how we open a world of wellbeing, visit www.Tilray.com and follow @Tilray on all social platforms.

