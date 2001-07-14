Verint%3Csup%3E%26reg%3B%3C%2Fsup%3E (Nasdaq: VRNT), The Customer Engagement Company™, today announced that it has received top scores in multiple customer satisfaction categories according to DMG Consulting LLC’s 2022/2023 AI-Enabled Self-Service for the Enterprise Report – including a perfect 5.0 out of 5.0 in the Overall Vendor Satisfaction and Product Satisfaction categories.*

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the artificial intelligence (AI)-based solutions that are making valuable contributions to most aspects of the service experience, whether they are customer-facing conversational self-service Intelligent Virtual Assistants (IVAs) or Virtual Assistants (VAs), designed to assist live agents in performing their job. The report examines the IVA/VA market, competitive landscape, technology, products, functional capabilities, and the business, servicing and market trends that are driving adoption and innovation; it features four vendors who offer IVA/VA solutions to address front- and back-office functions and other enterprise-wide uses.

In addition to receiving top scores in overall vendor satisfaction and product satisfaction, Verint IVA received the highest scores in Conversational AI and the ability to deliver an outstanding customer experience (CX), personalize the CX and maintain context across multi-modal interactions. Verint also achieved perfect scores (5.0) in additional categories including implementation, training, ongoing service and support, responsiveness to product enhancement requests, vendor communication and pricing.

“Customers hold self-service solutions to the same high standards as live agents, expecting accurate, fast and knowledgeable service, when they want it, in their channel of choice,” said Donna Fluss, president, DMG Consulting. “Consumers are thrilled to interact with an intelligent self-service solution that knows who they are, regardless of the channel in which they interact, is able to handle a majority of their requests, and has the sensitivity to know when to transfer them to a live agent.”

“The dynamics of orchestrating a superior customer experience have changed dramatically – with increasing consumer preferences to self-serve, and higher expectations for intuitive, personalized engagements,” says Verint’s Heather Richards, vice president, GTM strategy, digital first engagement. “To help our customers address these challenges, Verint continues to enhance its IVA technology through natural language processing, machine learning and robust intent understanding to deliver effortless interactions.”

Click the link for more details on the 2022%2F2023+AI-Enabled+Self-Service+for+the+Enterprise+Report by DMG Consulting LLC.

Visit Verint+Intelligent+Virtual+Assistant to learn more.

Verint® (Nasdaq: VRNT) helps the world's most iconic brands – including over 85 of the Fortune 100 companies – build enduring customer relationships by connecting work, data and experiences across the enterprise. The Verint Customer Engagement portfolio draws on the latest advancements in AI and analytics, an open cloud architecture, and The Science of Customer Engagement™ to help customers close The Engagement Capacity Gap™.

