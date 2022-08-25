The Bob Ross Channel, Comedy Dynamics, Dove Channel join FuboTV's Base Plan, with The Elvis Presley Channel and RetroCrush Available with Fubo Extra

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 25, 2022 / Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ:CIDM), a premier streaming company dedicated to serving enthusiast fan bases, today announced a distribution deal with FuboTV Inc. (FUBO), the leading sports-first live TV streaming platform, for five of the Company's top-performing FAST channels.

Through the partnership, several free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) channels from Cinedigm's growing portfolio of streaming brands are being added to FuboTV's lineup of live channels. As of today, The Bob Ross Channel, Comedy Dynamics and Dove Channel can be streamed as part of FuboTV's base plan, Fubo Pro, with The Elvis Presley Channel and RetroCrush joining the Fubo Extra package, available as an add-on or as part of Fubo's Elite and Ultimate plans.

"The team at FuboTV has embraced the value of FAST channels, and through this partnership, their subscribers will now have access to some of the strongest, enthusiast-focused streaming brands available," said Jennifer Soltesz, Vice President, Business Development & Strategy at Cinedigm. "The explosion of FAST has made it easier than ever for passionate fans to immerse themselves into programming in any genre - from anime to comedy - or featuring the biggest pop culture icons like Bob Ross and Elvis Presley. With FuboTV as a distribution partner, we are able to bring this premium content to Fubo subscribers across North America."

These five additions join FuboTV's growing portfolio of 50+ FAST channels, complementing the leading live TV streaming platform's popular sports, news and entertainment programming.

Now available in FuboTV's base package, Fubo Pro:

The Bob Ross Channel - The beloved artist entertains viewers with the entire catalog of the iconic "The Joy of Painting" television series.

- Stand-up comedy specials, TV shows, feature films and documentaries. Dove Channel - A top source for family-friendly content, feature films and television titles filled with uplifting and enlightening programming that the whole family can enjoy together.

Now available with the Fubo Extra add-on and in FuboTV's Elite and Ultimate plans:

The Elvis Presley Channel - An exclusive slate of iconic Elvis films and TV programs, plus additional movies, series and lifestyle programming inspired by "The King of Rock ‘n' Roll."

ABOUT CINEDIGM

For more than 20 years, Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) has led the digital transformation of the entertainment industry. Today, Cinedigm entertains consumers around the globe by providing premium feature film and television series, enthusiast streaming channels and technology services to the world's largest media, retail and technology companies.

