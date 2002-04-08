XI’AN, China, Aug. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smart Powerr Corp. ( CREG ) (“CREG” or the “Company”), an industrial waste-to-energy solution provider in China, today announced that, as expected, the Company received an additional notice of non-compliance from the Listing Qualifications Staff (the “Staff”) of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) due to the Company’s failure to timely file the Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), as required by Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1). As previously disclosed, the Company earlier received notices from Nasdaq regarding its non-compliance with the rule with respect to the Forms 10-K and 10-Q for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 and quarter ended March 31, 2022, respectively. The Company plans to timely update the Staff regarding its compliance efforts.

Smart Powerr Corp. ( CREG ) ("CREG" or "the Company") is based in Xi'an, China and provides environmentally friendly waste-to-energy technologies to recycle industrial byproducts for steel mills, cement factories and coke plants in China. The byproducts include heat, steam, pressure, and exhaust, which we use to generate large amounts of lower-cost electricity and reduce the need for outside electrical sources.

