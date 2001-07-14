Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HAYW) (“Hayward” or the “Company”), a global designer, manufacturer, and marketer of a broad portfolio of pool equipment and technology, announced today its reporting of environmental, social and governance (ESG) metrics in its first data+sheet release. This reporting gives metrics around the Company’s business in alignment with the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) criteria for Electrical & Electronic Equipment and Industrial Machinery & Goods sectors.

“From creating energy-efficient, environmentally sustainable products to advocating for pool safety, I am proud to be part of a global company that is driving meaningful impact and operating in a responsible and ethical manner,” said Kevin Holleran, CEO of Hayward. “Since our founding in 1925, we have continuously evolved, pushing ourselves to do better and today’s ESG data sheet release is another part of that evolution as we commit to accountability and transparency.”

The data sheet outlines Hayward%26rsquo%3Bs+four+ESG+pillars (Products, Planet, People and Principles), and how this framework will guide the Company’s continued ESG initiatives and reporting as Hayward continues to innovate and develop energy efficient, and environmentally sustainable products.

Highlights:

Products: Hayward’s portfolio of products allows customers to reduce energy usage by 90%, chlorine usage by 50%, and overall water usage by 16%.

Planet: Hayward released for the first time its Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions inventory, using the Greenhouse Gas Protocol Corporate Accounting and Reporting Standard.

People: In 2021, Hayward launched a global diversity and inclusion platform and strategy focused on fostering a culture that encourages collaboration, flexibility and fairness. Our goal is to eliminate systemic barriers to full inclusion by embedding diversity, equity and inclusion in policies and metrics to enable compliance and accountability.

Principles: Hayward remains committed to conducting business in an ethical manner, with ESG oversight at the Board level and managed by Hayward’s ESG Steering Committee.

The goal of the data sheet, and subsequent reporting is to provide an overview of the Company’s recent performance and set a baseline for assessing progress.

About Hayward Holdings, Inc.

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HAYW) is a leading global designer and manufacturer of pool equipment and technology all key to the SmartPad™ conversion strategy designed to provide a superior outdoor living experience. Hayward offers a full line of innovative, energy-efficient and sustainable residential and commercial pool equipment, including a complete line of advanced pumps, filters, heaters, automatic pool cleaners, LED lighting, internet of things (IoT) enabled controls, alternate sanitizers and water features.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220825005642/en/