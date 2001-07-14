dynaCERT Inc. (TSX: DYA) (OTCQX: DYFSF) (FRA: DMJ) ("dynaCERT" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Jeff Zajac as a director of the Company. As well, the Company has increased the number of its directors from five (5) to six (6) in accordance with the Company’s By-Laws.

Mr. Zajac is Founder and CEO of Facial Stats Ai, a company specializing in Neural Networks, Computer Vision, and Artificial Intelligence within the Canada, USA, Mexico and Central American marketplace with offices in Toronto & Mexico City and sales through a self-built distributor network. He is also CEO and Co-Founder of Solus One / VB, a multi-national SaaS based software company, with a focus on enhancing VoIP technologies to reduce costs and maximize performance and consulting key clients in the Political and Media industries on Market Research and Communication effectiveness. Mr. Zajac participated in Team Canada Missions, throughout Asia, USA, Middle East and Latin America, including ICT industry tradeshows as an Exhibitor and he has first-hand experience with BDC, EDC & VCs. As well, he is CEO and Founder of New Rock Mining, a Mineral Exploration Company, with claims and options located in Newfoundland.

Mr. Zajac was an Instructor at Humber College and Seneca College, where he taught Introduction to Business, Labour Economics, Accounting for Pharmacists. He has been a Guest Speaker on such Topics as International Business, Entrepreneurship, Asian & Latin America Business at Guelph University, Humber College, University of Toronto, Ryerson University, the Government of Ontario, Ontario Exports, York University, Ontario University, Cambrian College and Laurentian University.

Jeff Zajac FCPA, FCMA, CPA, CMA, MA, B.Comm is a Fellow Chartered Professional Accountant who was Honoured before the age of 40. He holds a Master of Arts, Leadership Studies from the University of Guelph; and completed the Canadian Securities Course. He also attended Certified International Trade Professional (CITP) Courses with Carleton University. He is a Certified Management Accountant and holds a Bachelor of Commerce and Finance, with an Economics Major, University of Toronto.

Mr. Zajac was the Founder of Wasaga Hockey.com, an NPO located in Wasaga Beach with a mission to provide affordable hockey to kids under 12 in the spring and summer months. He was also a member of CPA Ontario, a PCC which adjudicates cases of Professional misconduct brought against CPA’s in Ontario.

Jeff Zajac, director of dynaCERT stated, “dynaCERT’s development of core technology to reduce carbon and emissions will benefit our world for generations to come. Their deep understanding of the newest developments and trends in the Hydrogen marketplace will continue to advance dynaCERT as a global leader in the space. I am looking forward to joining dynaCERT’s world class team and contributing to our future generations by being a part of a company advancing hydrogen innovations.”

Jim Payne, President and CEO of dynaCERT stated, “The dynaCERT Board of Directors is very pleased and appreciative to welcome Jeff Zajac as a director of the Company. Jeff Zajac has the skill sets to support dynaCERT to a new beginning with an emphasis on Board collaboration and corporate growth. Our entire company, our stakeholders, clients, dealers and shareholders are joining me in greeting Jeff as dynamic strong supporters of green technology and the furtherance of our HydraGEN™ Technology on a global scale across many industries world-wide.”

The Company also issued 7,593,335 options, each option to purchase one common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.30 per common share, expiring August 26, 2027, to its consultants, employees, officers and directors, under its option plan.

About dynaCERT Inc.

dynaCERT Inc. manufactures and distributes Carbon Emission Reduction Technology along with its proprietary HydraLytica™ Telematics, a means of monitoring fuel consumption and calculating GHG emissions savings designed for the tracking of possible future Carbon Credits for use with internal combustion engines. As part of the growing global hydrogen economy, our patented technology creates hydrogen and oxygen on-demand through a unique electrolysis system and supplies these gases through the air intake to enhance combustion, which has shown to lower carbon emissions and improve fuel efficiency. Our technology is designed for use with many types and sizes of diesel engines used in on-road vehicles, reefer trailers, off-road construction, power generation, mining and forestry equipment. Website: www.%3Ci%3EdynaCERT%3C%2Fi%3E.com.

READER ADVISORY

Except for statements of historical fact, this news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. In particular, information relating to Jeff Zajac cannot be independently verified. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. We cannot guarantee future results, performance of achievements. Consequently, there is no representation that the actual results achieved will be the same, in whole or in part, as those set out in the forward-looking information.

Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking information. Some of the risks and other factors that could cause the results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information include, but are not limited to: uncertainty as to whether our strategies and business plans will yield the expected benefits; availability and cost of capital; the ability to identify and develop and achieve commercial success for new products and technologies; the level of expenditures necessary to maintain and improve the quality of products and services; changes in technology and changes in laws and regulations; the uncertainty of the emerging hydrogen economy; including the hydrogen economy moving at a pace not anticipated; our ability to secure and maintain strategic relationships and distribution agreements; and the other risk factors disclosed under our profile on SEDAR at %3Ci%3Ewww.sedar.com%3C%2Fi%3E. Readers are cautioned that this list of risk factors should not be construed as exhaustive.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. We undertake no duty to update any of the forward-looking information to conform such information to actual results or to changes in our expectations except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Toronto Stock Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the release.

On Behalf of the Board

Murray James Payne, CEO

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220829005270/en/