Accenture (NYSE: ACN) is named a Leader by global research firm IDC in the recently published %3Ci%3EIDC+MarketScape%3A+Worldwide+SAP+Implementation+Services+2022+Vendor+Assessment%3C%2Fi%3E (doc #US48395822, June 2022).

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220829005249/en/

Accenture is named a Leader by global research firm IDC in the recently published IDC MarketScape: Worldwide SAP Implementation Services 2022 Vendor Assessment.(Graphic: Business Wire)

The report states that: “Accenture is one of the largest and highly experienced systems integrators in the SAP implementation services market globally. Accenture delivers services in most industries to help clients transform and unlock more value from innovation and new SAP solutions and technologies.”

This IDC MarketScape covers 16 vendors participating in the worldwide SAP implementation services market and is based on a comprehensive framework and set of parameters expected to be most conducive to success in providing SAP implementation services in both the short term and the long term.

IDC positioned Accenture as a Leader in this report, noting that, “Accenture has a longstanding partnership with SAP, including the co-development of sustainability, industry-specific and business process solutions on SAP S/4HANA®, SAP CX, and SAP Business Technology Platform. Accenture drives transformation for clients with innovation, methods, preconfigured solutions, and tools for increased automation and efficiency.”

“Accenture’s proven delivery capabilities help our clients quickly implement and gain the full value of SAP technologies,” said Caspar Borggreve, global lead, Accenture SAP Business Group. “With joint offerings like RISE+with+SAP+and+SOAR+with+Accenture+for+Large+Enterprise, we work alongside SAP to bring clarity and predictability to the transformation journey through business function and industry leading practices, as well as end-to-end transformation services that deliver real world business outcomes.”

The IDC MarketScape: Worldwide SAP Implementation Services 2022 Vendor Assessment is available for download here.

About IDC MarketScape:

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor’s position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

About Accenture

Accenture is a global professional services company with leading capabilities in digital, cloud and security. Combining unmatched experience and specialized skills across more than 40 industries, we offer Strategy and Consulting, Technology and Operations services and Accenture Song — all powered by the world’s largest network of Advanced Technology and Intelligent Operations centers. Our 710,000 people deliver on the promise of technology and human ingenuity every day, serving clients in more than 120 countries. We embrace the power of change to create value and shared success for our clients, people, shareholders, partners, and communities. Visit us at accenture.com.

SAP, SAP S/4HANA and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE (or an SAP affiliate company) in Germany and other countries. See http%3A%2F%2Fwww.sap.com%2Fcorporate-en%2Flegal%2Fcopyright%2Findex.epx for additional trademark information and notices.

Copyright © 2022 Accenture. All rights reserved. Accenture and its logo are trademarks of Accenture.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220829005249/en/