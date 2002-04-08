ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program

VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. ( ASML, Financial) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.

Date Total repurchased shares Weighted average price Total repurchased value 22-Aug-22 29,413 €531.2236 €15,624,879.75 23-Aug-22 29,716 €525.7989 €15,624,640.11 24-Aug-22 29,624 €527.4463 €15,625,069.19 25-Aug-22 29,515 €529.3814 €15,624,692.02 26-Aug-22 29,152 €535.9907 €15,625,200.89

ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 21 July 2021, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/news/share-buyback

This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).

