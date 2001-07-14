Drive+Shack+Inc. (DSI) (the “Company”) ( NYSE:DS, Financial), a leading owner and operator of golf-related leisure and entertainment businesses, is preparing for Puttery Chicago's upcoming grand opening by announcing they are accepting events for 9+ guests, and positions are still open for hospitality professionals looking to start a dynamic career with a growing entertainment company.

With numerous private spaces, AV-equipped rooms, and dedicated catering services, Puttery Chicago is an ideal locale for corporate events, holiday parties and celebrations of all kinds. Event bookings are available as early as November 7, 2022. Additional event specifications include:

Group sizes range from 9-450 guests

Full venue buyouts available for up to 450 guests

Floor buyouts available for up to 250 guests

Multiple private sections (including courses) available for up to 100 guests

Outdoor spaces available

AV-equipped private event room available for up to 30 guests

Book your event for 9+ guests today; inquiry here or email [email protected].

Puttery is also seeking enthusiastic, Chicago-based hospitality professionals to join the team. All Puttery associates receive discounted golf, food, and beverages, plus the opportunity to obtain medical benefits, participate in a 401(k)-retirement savings plan, vacation benefits and more. Additional information on available positions can be found here.

Located at 932 W Randolph St., in the heart of Randolph Restaurant Row in Chicago’s lively Fulton Market District, Puttery Chicago features 20,000-square-feet of immersive entertainment spaces, including two uniquely themed courses:

Lodge – The powder is always fresh on this super chill 9-hole course. In between shots, take in Rocky Mountain sights, get toasty by the wall-length fireplace, and stop for a ski lift selfie.

– The powder is always fresh on this super chill 9-hole course. In between shots, take in Rocky Mountain sights, get toasty by the wall-length fireplace, and stop for a ski lift selfie. Library – There’s nothing by-the-book about this exciting 9-hole course. Browse the shelves, spin the globe, say hi to the dimetrodon and beat the pants off your friends.

A modern spin on putting, Puttery combines a lively atmosphere with innovative scoring technology and themed courses for an immersive guest experience. Puttery is currently open in The Colony, Texas; Charlotte, N.C.; and Washington, D.C. Other Puttery venues currently under development include: Houston, Miami; Philadelphia; Pittsburgh; Kansas City, Mo.; New York City and Minneapolis.

Click+here+to+download+high-resolution+photos+of+Puttery.

About Puttery

Puttery is a modern spin on putting, re-defining the game within an immersive experience and innovative auto-scoring technology as guests move from one hole to the next. With a high-energy atmosphere that combines plentiful curated culinary offerings and inventive craft cocktails centered around a lively bar area with great music, guests can relax and enjoy their evening before, during and after their tee time.

About Drive Shack Inc.

Drive Shack Inc. ( NYSE:DS, Financial) is a leading owner and operator of golf-related leisure and entertainment businesses focused on bringing people together through competitive socializing. Today, our portfolio consists of American Golf, Drive Shack and Puttery.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220829005078/en/