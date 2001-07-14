Belden, a leading global supplier of specialty networking solutions, introduced the Hirschmann OpEdge-8D device to further advance Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) connectivity in large, complex industrial networks with edge computing to put operational data to better use.

The powerful new OpEdge-8D meets the fast-growing need for a seamless, secure and reliable way to connect operational systems with information systems. The advanced solution gives organizations a new way to run applications that manage and analyze large amounts of data and create actionable insights that can optimize production processes and improve efficiency.

OpEdge-8D is uniquely designed to:

Deploy applications (containers and virtual machines) at the network edge to leverage insights in the field that provide a value to the business, such as for operational efficiency and predictive maintenance.

Simplify application deployment across edge devices, no matter the quantity or location, to enable scalability and drive productivity with Belden Horizon™ console.

Ensure a protected link to the cloud with its secure remote access capability.

“As the number of connected devices increases, driven by the IIoT, many organizations struggle with a way to leverage massive volumes of data for smarter, more effective management of operational processes,” said Jeremy Friedmar, senior product manager, Edge Solutions at Belden. “The OpEdge-8D leverages the latest IT technologies to streamline the process of bringing local operational data to where it can be integrated quickly in a variety of applications that will produce insights that ultimately improve efficiency, maximize uptime and enable continuous process improvement.”

Suitable for any industrial setting, the OpEdge-8D is ideal for manufacturing, energy and transportation companies looking to unite IT and OT data – from the sensor to the cloud.

